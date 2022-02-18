Lost Ark becomes the most played game on Steam

There is no doubt that the community awaited (and a lot!) The launch of Lost Ark, but maybe not even the production team would design something so grandiose. A proof of this is that, this Wednesday (16), information appeared on the net that he became the most played on steam.

As you can see in the image below, the title was able to reach the 1.1 million people connected to their servers (since it was extracted at the time this news was written), leaving behind competitors as Counter Strike: Global Offensive and DotA 2 (which added up to 810 thousand and 586 thousand players, respectivelyin its best moments of the day).

Lost Ark is leading the list of the most played games on Steam, and above you can check out the ten most popular games of the day (Source: Steam/Reproduction)Source: Steam

When we consider the last 24 hours, the Smilebite title reached almost 4 thousand players above this current number, which still proved to be higher than the 860 thousand Counter-Strike most recent and the 628 thousand in the second DotA.

And you are already enjoying it Lost Ark? What did you think of the game? If you’re curious, you can check out the opinion of the team at voxel Clicking here, in addition to accessing a guide indicating the best class for you to venture into this new world.