Lucio Flavio praises Botafogo’s behavior against Resende and regrets the high number of injuries: ‘Unusual situation’

Interim coach of Botafogo, Lucio Flavio praised the team’s behavior in the 2-1 victory over Resende this Thursday, at Nilton Santos Stadium, which kept Glorioso with the leaders of the Carioca Championship. For him, Glorioso could have built the triumph from the first half.

– In the first one we had at least three good opportunities and we didn’t manage to score. If we had scored in one of these opportunities, it is very likely that the game would change its profile. In the second game we changed our behavior and were more aggressive in our approach, especially in the offensive field, and that ended up making the difference, scoring two goals in a row. In general, the presentation was good, the team behaved well and we are going to make the necessary adjustments now – said Lucio Flavio, in a press conference.

The assistant of Botafogo’s fixed coaching staff regretted the excess of injuries that have hampered the team’s assembly. For this Thursday’s game, Lucio Flavio had two new absences: defender Hugo and striker Diego Gonçalves.

– We have been experiencing an unusual situation with traumatic, serious injuries, with ruptures. Diego (Gonçalves) had one more situation of trauma in the region of the back, for coming to be a starter it ends up by the characteristic of him being missed. It is important to emphasize the input of other players, to value who is acting. We live through this injury situation, but we have had a very good response from the boys. Matheus is one of them who has been taking advantage of opportunities, we have a lot of confidence in him and in his growth – emphasized Lucio Flavio.