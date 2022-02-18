Lula says he intends to ‘Brazilianize’ fuel prices | Economy

Felipe Moreno Former President Lula, pre-candidate for the Planalto Palace by the PT

Former president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) said this Thursday (17th) that he will ‘Brazilianize’ the price of fuel, if elected this year. The statement was given in an interview with Radio Progresso.

Lula, however, did not say how he intends to do this. He admitted the market’s nervousness with the interference, but stressed the need to find alternatives to reduce fuel prices.

“I know that the market is nervous when I speak, but we are going to make the price of gasoline abrasileirar. The price will be Brazilian, because the investment is made in reais,” he said.

The market was really worried about Lula’s statements about a possible interference in Petrobras’ price policy. The justification is that the changes may cause a drastic reduction in international investments in Brazil.

Currently, Petrobras changes fuel prices according to the movement of the dollar and changes in the value of a barrel of oil in the international market. Lula argued that Brazil manages to maintain production with the pre-salt layer, which would lead to a greater reduction in fuel prices.

“The cost of a barrel in the pre-salt is equivalent to that of Saudi Arabia. As Brazil is self-sufficient, it does not need to follow the international price. Today, 432 companies import gasoline from the United States in dollars. And who pays more? The people, the truck driver, the price in the cost of food”, added the former president.