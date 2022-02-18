Lula says that Camilo Santana is “a masterpiece that God gave to Ceará”

Former president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) praised Governor Camilo Santana (PT), this Thursday, 16th. The PT leader said he had a deep respect for the Ceará coreligionist and called him “A masterpiece that God gave to Ceara”.

“I have a deep respect for Camilo, Camilo is a masterpiece that God gave Ceará and that by coincidence he joined the PT and is an extraordinarily (well) evaluated PT governor,” Lula said in an interview with Rádio Progresso FM, of Juazeiro do Norte, in Cariri, Ceará.

The PT also commented on the alliance between PT and PDT in the state, the target of disagreements between some PT wings that work for their own candidacy to dispute the succession of Camilo in the 2022 state dispute.

In the interview, Lula said that if he confirms his name for the presidential race, in mid-March, he will ask the people of Ceará to “vote for the PT, the PT deputies and Camilo for the Senate”. He also thanked the people of Ceará for the votes they had in the 2002 and 2006 elections.

