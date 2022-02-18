Lula should be elected president in 2022, says Credit Suisse; what does the bank expect for the economy in an eventual third term?

In an extensive report on the 2022 elections, Solange Srour and Lucas Vilela, economist at Credit Suisse, highlighted the profile of Brazilian voters and presidential candidates, in addition to the Swiss bank’s prospects for the outcome of the election.

Looking at electoral polls, economists point out that voters’ intentions in the first round show a comfortable advantage for candidates Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) and current president Jair Bolsonaro (PL).

Lula appears to have a solid base of around 40% of voting intentions, which is less than his peak of 47% seen in December 2021. In second place is Bolsonaro, with a solid position of approximately 30%. The distance to the other candidates is significant, which greatly reduces the likelihood of a runoff scenario with candidates other than Lula and Bolsonaro.

The main “third way” candidates (that is, neither Lula nor Bolsonaro) are Sergio Moro (Podemos), Ciro Gomes (PDT) and João Doria (PSDB). Moro currently has 9%; Ciro Gomes has around 8% of voting intentions in current polls, while Doria has 3% of voting intentions.

If there is a second round, the most likely scenario would be a dispute between Bolsonaro and Lula on October 30, they assess. In all the scenarios discussed, they expect Lula to win at every turn while Bolsonaro would lose to Ciro Gomes and would be technically tied with Moro. Among the most likely second-round scenario, Lula against Bolsonaro, the PT has a high margin over the current president, indicating a challenging scenario for the incumbent, they assess.

On the other hand, the numbers show a substantial portion of the electorate still undecided, and the total blank/null/does not represent a high percentage of votes: in the first round, almost 10% of the votes, while in the second round, almost 20% . “Thus, the direction that this part of the electorate will take will be decisive in choosing the new president, which reinforces the need to monitor election polls as the election date approaches”, they evaluate.

What to expect if Lula is elected?

The bank highlighted what to expect for the 2022 election: “we hope that Lula will be elected”. This leads to the question: what do the institution’s economists expect from a third term of PT?

The consensus (including what is being priced in the market) now is that he will be pragmatic, passing reforms and moving forward with the fiscal consolidation process as he did in 2003, and that he would probably not govern along populist lines, like the current speech of members of your party would suggest.

“In fact, Lula is an experienced politician and he knows that, in order to govern the country in the coming years, he will need to keep his popularity high. Given the current economic conditions – weak growth, high inflation and high interest rates, in addition to rising income inequality and high indebtedness – he would need to start his administration with high credibility and action”, assess the bank’s economists.

Economists recall that in June 2002, shortly before the presidential election, Lula wrote a “Letter to the Brazilian People”, pledging to keep control of public accounts and inflation. “This time, there will be no such letter, but the fact that the former president is making proposals to centre-right and right-wing parties gives confidence that he will be pragmatic,” the economists say.

The decision to carry out a campaign with a centrist tone is also correct from an electoral point of view, because the electorate has moved to the center, point out Solange and Vilela. In addition, they point out that anti-PT sentiment remains strong within the population as it was in 2018. If Lula is elected, the centrism of his campaign will likely translate into a government coalition that will also be centrist.

Despite a more central speech, Lula and his Workers’ Party allies also make moderate nods to the left. For example, Lula has been saying that he will modify some reforms made under the Michel Temer government (such as the labor one), increase social spending and raise taxes on the rich.

government plan

Lula highlighted the creation of a developmental and progressive government plan, increasing investments, and using public banks and state-owned companies. Despite this, economists assess, he knows that he will need to measure the intensity of these measures given the impact on the macroeconomic tripod formed by fiscal responsibility, floating exchange rates and inflation targets.

“This is especially true now that he knows the effects of weakening the tripod with the strategy adopted in the economy of the Dilma Rousseff government. He also knows that radicalization would scare off a percentage of investors and the business community, worsening their governability”, the economists assess.

Solange and Vilela do not see a Lula government as extremely pro-market and one that would carry out reforms that would put the economy on an unequivocal path of fiscal consolidation, but they also do not see the eventual management ending fiscal responsibility and putting the country on the path of insolvency.

Thus, the balance between the structural reform agenda and the developmental agenda to be adopted by an eventual Lula government would depend on degrees of freedom to be determined by the margin in which he would win the election, by his coalition base in Congress and by the level of prices (inflation, financial assets and the exchange rate, for example), assess economists.

If Lula wins the election by a wide margin and economic agents do not exert much pressure (with exchange rate stability or appreciation, low future interest rates and low credit risk), then he will likely govern with a coalition similar to that of his second administration, and there will be less incentive to adopt a pro-reform agenda.

Regardless of that, Lula will have to count on the support of Congress to have governability. One of the ways found to achieve a majority in the Legislative is to form a government coalition, forging an alliance with the parties to ensure that it is aligned with the interests of the Executive. Historically, this is achieved through the distribution of ministries (which during the Lula government reached 36) and positions in regulatory agencies and state corporations.

Another way would be to use congressional-friendly budget amendments as an instrument to gain additional support for government agendas. However, the rapporteur’s so-called amendments limited a bargaining power that the Executive Power had in relation to the Legislative.

It is for this reason, economists point out, that Lula seeks to form a democratic front that includes center-right, center and center-left and left-wing parties. However, for this coalition to achieve results, Lula will have to build bridges, negotiate a clear agenda and support various programs. Otherwise, it risks being highly limited by Congress, they point out.

“In short, if Lula is elected, we expect the next government to try to boost economic growth through more public investment and further advances in social welfare programs. To compensate for the higher expenditures, the new administration will likely increase the tax burden (ie through the creation of the dividend tax and higher income tax)”, they project. Furthermore, Lula should reassure investors about Brazil’s ability to stabilize debt in the medium and long term.

For this to be effective, it will be necessary to implement a strong budget consolidation process, rebuilding the fiscal framework and reversing the recurrent deficits into surpluses.

“So far, we are not clear on which guidelines and rules will be proposed by the new administration to regain fiscal credibility, which is so important to reduce interest rates and resume sustainable economic growth,” they point out.

The maintenance of the current fiscal imbalance, economists stress, represents high uncertainty, a depreciated exchange rate, high inflation and interest rates, in addition to lower investments and private consumption.

“Without credible guidance and effective actions to reverse the situation, the economy is likely to continue recording low economic growth relative to its peers,” economists ponder.

