Lus Castro accepts Corinthians proposal and tries amicable termination with Qatari club

Coach Luis Castro accepted Corinthians’ proposal to be the club’s coach until the end of 2023. Timão and the professional are now trying to convince Al-Duhail to waive the €1.2 million fine ( approximately R$7 million) to terminate the commander’s contract in Qatar – watch the video above to learn Portuguese.

This obstacle is what keeps the uncertainty about Castro’s arrival. Another interested party, Botafogo could pay the coach’s fine in one of the cases, which would make a “friendly termination” difficult to release him to Corinthians.

According to the calculation of My Helm with people linked to the coach, the project made in the proposal was considered good and he preferred Timão to Botafogo for sporting reasons, which leaves the Parque São Jorge club well ahead in this race.

In contact with the report, the coach himself said he was focused on the current club’s next game, against Qatar SC, without wanting to enter into the merits of the negotiation until there is an agreement between the clubs.

The values ​​for the coach and his commission, which has two assistants, a physical trainer, a goalkeeper trainer and an analyst, are around 3.5 million euros per season. This is equivalent to approximately R$ 1.8 million per month for all members of the technical committee.

Also according to people close to the coach, “several issues have to be well considered” to reach an agreement with the Portuguese. He was at Shakhtar Donetsk before leading the Asian team.

