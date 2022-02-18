Maiara and Maraisa cancel ‘Patroas’ tour, in partnership with Marília | celebrities

Pedro Garcia Maiara and Maraisa cancel “Patroas” tour

Maiara and Maraisa canceled the “Patroas” tour, which was scheduled to start in March this year. The shows would be held in partnership with Marília Mendonça, who died in a plane crash in November 2021, and were announced after the country singers released an album of the same name.

In a statement sent to iG Gente, the singers’ advice confirms the tour’s cancellation. The note says that “there is still a lot to be resolved about everything that involves Marília Mendonça” and that Maiara and Maraisa “still have the desire that one day they will be able to fulfill the dream they built with their friend”. There will be a refund of the amount for those who had already purchased the ticket.

Marília Mendonça, Maiara and Maraisa met before they became famous. In a press conference held in 2021 to announce the tour, the three singers said they were fulfilling a dream of being able to take her friendship to the stage in concerts with large structures.

“We went through many problems of people not believing, but we were always very persevering. We always said it would happen and one day we would have our show”, said Maraisa at the time.

Reimbursement

All people who purchased tickets for the Mistresses’ tour will have a full refund of the amount disbursed. The shows would take place in Belo Horizonte, on March 19, 2022; in Rio de Janeiro, on April 2, 2022; in São Paulo, on April 9, 2022; and in Brasília, on May 28, 2022. Refunds will be made in the following ways:

1- Purchases made through the website www.eventim.com.br

A) LIVE NATION BRASIL is responsible for refunding the value of the tickets, and the Eventim system is the means that directs the chargeback request to the bank issuing the credit card used as a means of payment. The deadline to view the chargeback is up to two invoices, according to the closing date of your credit card invoice, according to the deadlines and rules of banking institutions.



2. Purchases made through the face-to-face channel (Box Office or Point of Sale)

A) Access the link https://www.eventim.com.br/funcionarpdvs and check the cancellation procedure for the place where your ticket was purchased.

B) Refunds will be made using the same payment method used for the purchase.