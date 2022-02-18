Maiara and Maraísa cancel the ‘Festival das Patroas’ tour, announced a month before Marília Mendonça’s death | Music

Maiara and Maraísa officially canceled the “Festival das Patroas” tour, which they would do alongside singer Marília Mendonça. The information was confirmed to g1 by the advice of the country duo.

Announced in October 2021, the destination of the “Patroas” tour has been undefined since Marília’s untimely death in November.

The first performance of the tour would take place in March 2022, in Belo Horizonte, then through Rio de Janeiro, São Paulo and Brasília.

“The Patroas Festival Tour, scheduled to start in March, will be cancelled. There is still a lot to be resolved about everything that involves Marília Mendonça.”

“Maiara & Maraísa, in turn, still cherish the desire of one day being able to fulfill the dream they built with their friend”, informed the duo’s advice.

“All the people who had purchased their tickets to the shows will be refunded the ticket price.”

Responsible for refunding the value of the tickets, Live Nation Brasil also issued a statement about the cancellation of the tour:

“Live Nation Brasil and Workshow go public to inform that the ‘Festival das Patroas’ is cancelled. All people who had purchased their tickets for the shows that would take place in Belo Horizonte, on March 19, 2022; in Rio de Janeiro , on April 2, 2022; in São Paulo, on April 9, 2022; and in Brasília, on May 28, 2022, the ticket price will be refunded.”

During the launch of the tour, a month before her death, Marília stated that the trio would tell the story of friendship between them on stage and encourage support among women.

“We’ve already conquered a lot, but the focus now, the main thing is to show friendship”, said Marília at the time. “And how can you be next to a woman, or below, above a woman, and still be with her all the time.”

The idealization of the tour reflected a lot of the friends’ dreams at the time when they joined forces in the composition. In these meetings, in addition to writing the verses of great hits, the three imagined what a meeting on stage would be like.

“We were always very persevering, writing for great artists. People used to say: ‘A woman in the middle doesn’t happen’. But we always thought of the positive. we were going to have our show, which would stop everything”, recalled Maraisa during the October press conference. “We had never recorded a single song in our lives.”

“A determined woman nobody stops, imagine three together”, completed Maiara.

