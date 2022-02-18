Maiara & Maraísa cancel the ‘Festival das Patroas’ tour

Do you want to stay informed, have access to more than 60 columnists and exclusive reports? Subscribe to Estadão here!











© Instagram/ @maiaraemaraisa

Marília Mendonça and Maiara and Maraisa





the duo Maiara & Maraisa officially canceled the ‘Festival of the Mistresses‘, a project that was announced alongside Marília Mendonça in October 2021. With the untimely death of her friend last November, the singers’ advice issued a statement canceling the tour.

“There is still a lot to be resolved about everything that involves Marília Mendonça. Maiara & Maraísa, in turn, still cherish the desire of one day being able to fulfill the dream they built with their friend”, says the note.

Scheduled to start next March, in Belo Horizonte (MG), there were also concerts scheduled in São Paulo, Rio de Janeiro and Brasília.

The producer Live Nation Brasil and Workshow ensured that the value of reimbursement will be made for everyone who already had a ticket purchased, through Eventim Brasil’s official website.

“All the people who had purchased their tickets for the shows that would take place in Belo Horizonte, on March 19, 2022; in Rio de Janeiro, on April 2, 2022; in São Paulo, on April 9, 2022; and in Brasília, on May 28, 2022, will be refunded the value of the tickets.”