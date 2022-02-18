Pleno.News – 16:33 | updated on 02/17/2022 16:56



Man asked for a three-liter bottle of the Moët & Chandon brand, which is worth approximately 500 euros Photo: Pexels

Last Sunday (13), a 52-year-old man died after consuming what he thought was expensive champagne at an Italian restaurant in Weiden, Germany. Local authorities discovered that the victim actually ingested liquid ecstasy (MDMA) in extremely high concentration.

The victim was identified as Harald Georg Z. He was with eight friends at the La Vita restaurant. According to German website Bild, the group went out to celebrate because one of their friends had been on a TV dating show called Take Me Out.

The celebration between friends, at the restaurant, took place on Saturday (12). The group asked for a three-liter bottle of the Moët & Chandon brand, with an approximate value of 500 euros (R$ 3 thousand).

Harald and seven others were eventually taken to a hospital.

Chief Prosecutor Gerd Schäfer told Bild that Harald Georg Z. ingested a substance with a “toxic and poisonous effect”. He also said toxicology tests showed “considerable concentration” of ecstasy in the champagne.

The prosecutor noted that it is still unclear how the drug got into the bottle.

Investigators are trying to find out how the bottle’s contents were handled. It is believed that the exchange of the product took place a long time ago, as 100 grams of the material in crystalline degradation were found at the bottom of the container.

The other seven people who were rescued had symptoms such as convulsions and foam at the mouth. One of them managed to be discharged on Monday (14). The survivors have already been questioned by police.

A restaurant manager told a local newspaper that the bottle was opened and uncorked in front of the guests at the table, according to information from the UOL portal.

“This was also filmed,” said the manager.

Gerd Schäfer suspects that a negligent homicide has taken place. He believes the poisoning was not a targeted attack.

Read too1 Aerial pins Djokovic and wins response from conservative

two Canada: Trudeau wants emergency powers against protests

3 Court authorizes transgender father to be recognized as “mother”

4 Hundreds of birds fall dead on homes in Mexico

5 Milan MP asks for extradition and arrest warrant for Robinho

Follow us on our networks!

receive news

on your cell phone!

If you found an error in this text, please fill in the fields below. Your message and the page link will be automatically sent to the Pleno.News newsroom, which will check the information.

The author of the message, not Pleno.News, is responsible for the comment.