Man in search of wife despairs with rain alert

It was around 8:00 am when Marcelo Costa, 49, received a warning on his cell phone: Civil Defense predicts heavy rain in Petrópolis this afternoon. Costa despaired.

Two days after the storm that left more than a hundred dead in the city in the mountain region of Rio, he fears that a possible new storm will prevent the search for his wife, Simone Costa, in Morro da Oficina. Part of the slope slipped and buried at least 80 houses.

The couple’s last contact took place at 6:16 pm on Tuesday (15), the day of the tragedy, also via cell phone message. Costa was at work and Simone was at home, when she sent an audio on WhatsApp: “Love, it’s raining a lot, it’s a lot of water, I’m scared”.

His response was immediate, but Simone’s phone didn’t even receive the message. From that time onwards, Marcelo relentlessly searches for news about his wife. The warning of the rains made him despair: “You’ll have to stop the service [de buscas] all over again,” he said.

The report of UOL today accompanied the search in the upper part of Morro da Oficina, where families dig the mud with hoes in search of relatives without the help of firefighters.

The Civil Defense of Petrópolis predicts moderate to heavy rain starting this afternoon and recommends that people in risk areas leave their homes.

Despite the risk, Marcelo continues his search at the top of the hill on his own. He teamed up with other neighbors and volunteers to locate Simone’s body and other missing persons.

At around 12:20 pm, Simone’s niece, raised as a thoughtful daughter, arrived on the scene crying and screaming. “Simone, I’m here, I came to get you.” She joined the volunteers.

Nephews Survive After Seeing ‘Earth Flakes’

At the top of Morro da Oficina, the house of Marcelo’s brother, Jucimar Costa, 52, resisted. The image is impressive: a few meters away, a sea of ​​mud washed over the neighbors’ house.

On the day of the tragedy, Jucimar’s three children were at home. It was Lorena Costa’s birthday, 23, the oldest daughter and her mother went out to buy a cake. In the meantime, the three children — in addition to Lorena, two other boys aged 13 and 17 — found it strange that “flakes of earth” were passing through the house.

They ran out, shouted “Aunt Simone” to alert her, and climbed a ladder in the woods, which leads to a street next to the hill — the place was not hit by the landslide.

Jucimar, who was in the state of Espírito Santo, heard about the rain and despaired. Immediately, he tried to talk to the children to no avail. He took the road and arrived in Petrópolis. This morning, he arrived at the house where he lived with his children for more than two decades.

Jucimar collected documents and photos of the children. “This is my princess,” he said proudly, holding up a portrait of his daughter.

After the legal procedures for searching for his sister-in-law Simone, Jucimar does not intend to return to the house. Despite being standing, the house is compromised. “I could have lost my kids and I lost my sister-in-law. I look at the house and that’s all I remember.”