Man killed by great white shark shortly before marrying ‘dream girl’

a british was deadon Wednesday afternoon (16/2), on a beach outside Sydney (Australia) shortly before marrying the “girl of his dreams”, told broadcaster 7 News. Simon Nellist was training for a charity challenge at sea when he was attacked by a great white shark about 4.5 meters long. It was the first fatal attack in the region in more than five decades. The last death had been that of Marcia Hathaway, an Australian actress and model, in January 1963. She was 32 years old.

Simon’s death also occurred days before shark protection lines were installed in the locality. The British man’s remains were found at sea an hour later. His girlfriend, Jessie Ho, lives in Australia.

The moment of the great white shark attack on Simon Nellist Photo: Reproduction

Simon Nellist and Jessie Ho Photo: Playback/Facebook

He was just 150 meters from the sandy beach at Buchan Point, near Little Bay, when the predator struck vertically. The place was full of bathers, sports practitioners and fishermen. Experts interviewed by the local press said they believed the shark had mistaken Simon for a seal.

Simon Nellist, 35 years old, was identified as the buzzard who was attacked from below by the predator, 13 feet (about 4 meters) wide at Buchan Point, near Little Bay (Australia), about 500 feet (150 meters) from the beach pic.twitter.com/q4XYi2U0cz — ABC News (@abcesnoticias) February 17, 2022

“He and Jessie were supposed to get married last year but that was postponed because of Covid”said a friend of Simon’s, a native of Penzance (England), according to “Sun”.

“It’s just awful. We spent most of yesterday hoping and praying it wasn’t him. Simon was amazing. That’s all there is to say really. He was just the best. He was the nicest human being and kind. It’s a big loss. For the past two years, we haven’t been able to see him because of the Covid situation.”he added.

Simon was training at sea for a charity challenge Photo: Reproduction/Facebook

The friend revealed that Simon “fell in love” with Australia after traveling about six years ago, following his service in the RAF.

Simon loved the sea and came to ask for a ban on shark netsif he swam with the huge beasts before his death, tragic posts on social media reveal.

The Brit talked about nets and drum lines, used to keep sharks away from swimmers, saying they killed wild animals indiscriminately. Drum lines are giant hooks suspended from buoys that are baited with fish.

“Shark nets and drum lines protect no one and kill all kinds of marine life every year”wrote Simon on Facebook.

A video posted on a Facebook page for divers in Sydney shows Simon swimming with ten sharks.