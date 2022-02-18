Mario Frias gives a position at the Secretary of Culture to the bride of an allied deputy – 02/17/2022 – Panel

Mario Frias, the special secretary of Culture of the Jair Bolsonaro (PL) government, appointed the fiancée of an ally to a position in his secretariat.

Lais Sant’Anna Soares was appointed to the position of Innovation Coordinator at the Cultural Entrepreneurship department on February 1, when she was the girlfriend of Bolsonar federal deputy Carlos Jordy (PSL-RJ).

Thirteen days later, on February 14, Jordy proposed to her, according to a social media post.

According to her LinkedIn profile, Lais is a lawyer and for the past three years she had been working in the family office. There is no mention of work in the area of ​​innovation for which she was hired.

Jordy and Frias are very close, exchange praise frequently on social media and have as their main link with the Planalto deputy Eduardo Bolsonaro (PSL-SP), son of President Jair Bolsonaro.

The Panel contacted Lais at the Secretary of Culture. She said she didn’t have time to speak once the reporter identified herself. Jordy’s press office declined to respond after being informed of the subject of the report.

Frias recently changed command of the Secretariat for Creative Economy and Cultural Diversity, to which the department in which Lais works is subordinate.​

He dismissed Aldo Valentim, who was in the portfolio before his arrival, and took Rafael Nogueira, an Olavista who was president of the National Library.

As the Metrópoles newspaper showed this week, Frias’ brother-in-law, Christiano Camatti da Silva, is on Embratur’s payroll, as infrastructure and services coordinator, a trusted position with a salary of almost R$18,400 per month.

Embratur, the Brazilian Institute of Tourism, is an autarchy of the Ministry of Tourism, to which Frias is subordinated, responsible for promoting Brazilian tourist attractions abroad.

Frias has also been criticized for his trip to New York in December last year. It cost BRL 39,000 and had only three meetings over four days.

In addition to the Brazilian fighter Renzo Gracie, the secretary and an assistant met with Simone Genatt and Marc Routh, Broadway producers, and Bruno Garcia, the owner of a tour company who wrote that he took care of the secretary’s transfers in the city and helped him with a problem. of lost luggage.