Market gets nervous, but let’s ‘Brazilianize’ gasoline price

Former president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) said today that he will “Brazilianize” the price of oil, if elected president in 2022.

“I know the market is nervous when I speak, but we are going to ‘Brazilianize’ the price of gasoline. The price will be Brazilian because the investment is made in reais,” he said in an interview with Progresso radio.

Lula criticized Petrobras’ current pricing policy, which follows the price of a barrel on the international market.

“The cost of a barrel in the pre-salt is equivalent to that of Saudi Arabia. As Brazil is self-sufficient, it does not need to follow the international price. Today, 432 companies import gasoline from the United States in dollars. And who pays more? The people, the truck driver, the price in the cost of food”, analyzed.

It is the second time that the former president says that, if elected, he will not maintain prices linked to the international market in an interview with Rede de Rádios do Paraná (RDR) earlier this month.

In the same interview, the former president said that he is not in favor of nationalization in all sectors of the economy, but argued that some strategic companies need to have state participation, even if it is in the mixed economy format.

Lula stated that he intends to strengthen state-owned companies such as Eletrobrás and Correios, which are in the process of being privatized by the current government, in addition to Petrobras.

Price parity policy

Petrobras’ pricing policy, adopted in 2016, provides that the amount charged for fuels such as gasoline and diesel, derived from oil, is linked to the international market, in dollars. Therefore, fluctuations abroad end up having an impact on the Brazilian consumer.

Earlier this year, oil prices hit a seven-year high, driven by supply disruptions, geopolitical tensions and rising demand.

Critics of the international parity claim that it boosts shareholder profits at the expense of the consumer, who ultimately pays for the rise in the dollar and oil. PPI advocates claim that this is the best way to attract investment, secure supply and encourage competition.

In 2021, the IPCA (Broad Consumer Price Index), the official inflation in the country, closed 2021 at 10.06%, under the strong influence of fuel prices. That’s the highest level for a year since 2015, when it was 10.67%. In 2020, inflation was 4.52%.

*With information from the Reuters Agency.