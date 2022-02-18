Matheus Nascimento scores, Chay returns and Botafogo wins Resende for Carioca

The winning streak Botafogo increased. Alvinegro defeated Resende 2-1 on Thursday night in a match valid for the 7th round of the Guanabara Cup, the first round of the Carioca Championship, at Nilton Santos Stadium. Matheus Nascimento and Erison scored the goals. The duel was also marked by the return of Chay to the lawns.

With the result, Botafogo reached 16 points and occupies the 3rd place of Carioca – Flamengo has the same amount, but is behind by the goal difference. Resende is 11th, with five.

Not a Cariocão-2022 subscriber yet? Go to www.cariocaoplay.com.br, fill out the registration form and get 5% off with the special LANCE! coupon: GE-JK-FF-ZSW



Botafogo will return to the pitch only next Wednesday to face Flamengo, at 8 pm, at Nilton Santos Stadium. Before, on Monday, Resende will face Boavista at 3:30 pm.

HE GAVE SLEEP!

Very few emotions marked the first half. With the exception of an initial impetus from Botafogo, who created two promising chances after just ten minutes of ball rolling, the first stage was bland and had few better moments. Sleepy, neither team produced and the score was unchanged.

PACKED!

The slow pace of the first half stayed in the locker room. Botafogo scored two goals in the space of two minutes. The first came in an opportunistic move by Matheus Nascimento: after a low cross by Luiz Fernando, goalkeeper Jefferson Luís spread forward and shirt 90 was on the lookout to complete the rebound to the back of the net.

Resende’s ball out, Botafogo’s ball was stolen and a penalty was awarded. After regaining possession, Matheus Nascimento found Luiz Fernando, who was brought down inside the area. In the charge, Erison scored.

IMMEDIATE IMPACT

Despite Botafogo’s lightning goals, Resende did not give up. A substitution by Sandro Sargentim had immediate effect: the coach put Jeffinho in the 22nd minute of the second half and he scored two minutes later. On the counterattack, he pulled from midfield, dribbled and hit the net.

I SAW!

Lúcio Flávio promoted the entry of Chay in the middle of the second half. The crowd celebrated with the return of shirt 14, who played his first game in the 2022 season. The midfielder even gave his opponent a hat.

In the end, the celebration was for Glorioso fans. The team held the ball in the final minutes, avoided pressure and came out with the victory.

DATASHEET

Botafogo 2 x 1 Resende

​

date and time: 02/17/2022, at 18:00

Place: Nilton Santos Stadium, in Rio de Janeiro (RJ)

Referee: Rafael Gomes de Sa

assistants: Thiago Henrique Neto Corrêa Farinha and Fabiana Nóbrega Pitta

​Lawn: Good

​yellow cards: Barreto (BOT); Khevin, Alan Cardoso and João Felipe (RES)

​red cards:

goals: Matheus Nascimento (1-0, 14’/2ºT); Erison (2-0, 16’/2°T); Jeffinho (2-1, 24’/2nd)

BOTAFOGO: Catito Fernandez; Daniel Borges, Joel Carli, Kanu, Jonathan Silva; Luiz Fernando (Maranhão 31’/2ºT), Fabinho, Barreto (Breno 27’/2ºT), Raí (Kayque 40’/2ºT); Erison (Chay 27’/2ºT), Matheus Nascimento (Gabriel Conceição 40’/2ºT). Coach: Lúcio Flávio.

RESENDS: Jefferson Luis; Juninho, Joanderson, Heitor, Alan Cardoso (Douglas 29’/1ºT); Brendon, Khevin (Jeffinho 22’/2ºT), João Felipe, Emanuel Bianccuchi (Kaique 32’/2ºT); Igor Bolt, Macena (Ivo 32’/2ºT). Coach: Sandro Sargetim.