Meet Lus Castro, foreign coach who received a proposal from Corinthians

Corinthians may be close to announcing their new coach. The club made a proposal for Luís Castro and now awaits the coach’s response to define its new commander.

The professional is Portuguese and does not appear on the list of the best known by Brazilian fans. So, the My Helm separated important information about the coach so that you, corinthian, know a little more about the likely new commander of Timão.

About the coach’s career

Luís Castro worked for seven years as coordinator of the Porto base, where he began his work in professional football. In Portuguese football, he had stints at four clubs until reaching Shakhtar Donetsk, where he lived the peak of his career so far. In tactical terms, the professional’s favorite formation is the 4-2-3-1.

Corinthians would be the coach’s first experience in Brazil. Before being linked to Timão, the coach was even speculated at Botafogo to take over the vacancy left by Enderson Moreira recently. The Parque São Jorge club expects a response from the professional in the coming hours so that negotiations can advance even further.

current club

Luís Castro has a promising start in Arab football KARIM JAAFAR/AFP via Getty Images

Luís Castro is employed in Arab football. He has coached Al-Duhail, in Qatar, for about six months. With that, the Parque São Jorge club will need to pay the termination fine, if it reaches an agreement with the coach, or hope for a friendly negotiation between the professional and his current club – which can happen.

The coach has a promising start at Al-Duhail. In all, Luís Castro has 16 games for the Qatari club. The coach’s performance records 11 wins, three draws and only two losses.

Shakhtar Donetsk

Luís Castro led Shakhtar Donetsk in 84 games, where he lived the peak of his career Sergei SUPINSKY / AFP

Before arriving in the Arab world, Luís Castro had a good time in Ukrainian football. There, he commanded Shakhtar Donetsk, the club with which he won the Ukrainian Championship, lavishing a 66% success rate.

In this, even, he lived the peak of his career. In 84 games played, the coach managed 51 wins, 16 draws and 17 defeats. In Ukrainian football, he worked with athletes who had passed through Corinthians, such as Dentinho and Maycon.

portuguese football

Football in Portugal is extremely important in the coach’s career, as it was there that Luís began to tread his paths in professional football.

The coach passed through four clubs in the country: Porto, where he held two positions, Rio Ave, Chaves and Vitória de Guimarães.

The last of the clubs was responsible for the “jump” of Luís. In it, there were 39 games with the performance of 18 victories, seven draws and 14 defeats. Previously, he played for Chaves, where he amassed 14 wins, eight draws and 15 losses in 37 games, and Rio Ave, where he had 13 wins, five draws and nine defeats.

Porto was the team that marked the beginning of the coach’s career as a professional. In this club, he was interim coach before taking over the B team. In the first role he reached nine wins, one draw and six defeats, while in the second of them he managed to perform 48 wins, 22 draws and 36 defeats in 106 matches, earning the Second League title.

Luís Castro started his career as a professional coach at Porto MIGUEL RIOPA/AFP via Getty Images

