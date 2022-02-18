Member of Parliament salutes Nazi in European Parliament plenary; see – International

Member of Parliament salutes the Nazis at the plenary of the European Parliament in Strasbourg, France (photo: Reproduction/Twitter) A Bulgarian nationalist MEP gave a Nazi salute last Wednesday (16/2) at the plenary of the European Parliament in Strasbourg, France, after addressing a debate on the rule of law in Poland and Hungary.

As he climbed the steps leading out of the hemicycle, Angel Dzhambazki, from the Euroctician ECR group, turned around and held his right arm up a few seconds before walking away, according to a video of the debate available on the European Parliament’s website.

Today’s ruling of the #ECJ is an abomination. There is no sane person who thinks that #HU%uD83C%uDDED%uD83C%uDDFA or #PL%uD83C%uDDF5%uD83C%uDDF1 have no functioning #RuleofLaw. Instead you use it as a whip against the nation states you despise. Long live the nation states of #Europe! pic.twitter.com/eE8ShN5Rwh — %u0414%u0436%u0430%u043C%u0431%u0430%u0437%u043A%u0438 (@djambazki) February 16, 2022 “We will never allow ourselves to be told what to say and what to do. Long live Bulgaria, Hungary, [o premi Viktor] Orban, the [partido hngaro] Fidesz and the Europe of Nation States”, declared the MEP, a member of the Bulgarian nationalist party VMRO, in his speech before giving the greeting.

Dzhambazki also wrote on Twitter that an “abomination” is the decision of the Court of Justice of the European Union (CJEU), this Wednesday, to validate a mechanism that allows the retention of European Community funds from a particular country where violations of the rule of law occur, and which was challenged by Poland and Hungary.

Such cases have become evidentIn the last month, several situations involving criminal cases of Nazism took place in Brazil.

On February 8, Podcast Flow presenter Bruno Aiub, known as Monark, was fired after defending the existence of a Nazi party recognized by law in Brazil, in a live broadcast, in which federal deputies Kim Kataguiri were interviewed. (Podemos-SP) and Tabata Amaral (PSB-SP). The speech was under the guise of “freedom of speech.”

After the case, the Attorney General of the Republic, Augusto Aras, ordered the opening of an investigation to investigate the practice of a possible crime of apology for Nazism by federal deputy Kim Kataguiri (DEM/SP) and also by Monark.

On February 10, the first Municipal Conference for the Promotion of Racial Equality came under Nazi attacks. About 100 people were attending the conference when posts with Nazi flags began to appear, as well as phrases such as “Heil Hitler”. The first attack was recorded with 50 minutes of meeting, with posts of pornographic scenes and, in the sequence, images of a scare were posted, in addition to songs with low callous content.

Another case that drew attention on social media was a fan from Brasil de Pelotas, Rio Grande do Sul, who was expelled from the Bento de Freitas stadium on February 13 after showing tattoos with neo-Nazi connotations.

In the video recorded by another fan, you can see two tattoos that refer to the Nazi regime: an Iron Cross, on the arm, and the phrase “Mein Kampf”, the German title of Adolf Hitler’s book, My Struggle, on the coccyx.

*With information from Agence France-Presse