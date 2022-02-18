Mercadão traders are accused of ‘mortadella scam’

Procon-SP inspectors carried out an operation at the Municipal Market of São Paulo, Mercadão, on Thursday (17), after customers denounced scams applied by shopkeepers. According to the agency, despite not having caught the practice known as “fruit coup”, inspectors fined 11 establishments for irregularities.











During the operation, agents of the consumer protection agency also investigated complaints regarding the “mortadella coup”. According to customer complaints, the mortadella used to prepare the snacks is different from the brand advertised on the front of the establishment.

“The owners of establishments did not prove the purchase of mortadella of the advertised brand and also did not show any closed pieces in the stock”, said the director general of Procon, Fernando Capez, to the newspaper Valor Econômico.

Although they did not show evidence of the origin of bologna – which is illegal – it was not possible to determine exactly which brand of sausage was used in the preparation of the sandwiches.

According to Procon, the irregularities found on Thursday (17) were:

sale of imported fruit that has expired and does not contain the importer’s data;

failure to provide accurate and adequate information on the price (the value did not refer to the unit of measurement, not informing whether the price was per unit, kilogram or gram);

absence of a copy of the Consumer Protection Code (CDC) available to the consumer.

The inspectors also verified that some places did not issue an invoice or issued proof of payment with a different CNPJ. These cases will be forwarded to the State Department of Finance. Locals caught committing irregularities will be fined.

What is the Fruit Strike?

– The store does not inform in writing the price of the fruit sold;

– Shopkeeper coerces consumer to taste the fruit;

– Shopkeeper offers the fruit per gram instead of saying the value per kilo, which can confuse the consumer;

– Charges much more than the price offered at the time of payment;

– Places more products than requested in the tray to increase the value of the purchase;

– Tray with various fruits are charged under the price and weight of the most expensive.