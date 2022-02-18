Mercedes returns to silver with W13 in search of new era of dominance

MERCEDES PRESENTS W13, CAR FOR THE 2022 FORMULA 1 SEASON | react

Friday (18) is reserved for Mercedes, the reigning world champion. Within a long schedule, which includes the shakedown of the new car, the German team revealed to the world the lines of the W13, the model with which it intends to dominate a new era of Formula 1. After an unprecedented achievement with the eighth title in In 2021, the squad led by Toto Wolff arrives favorite, although the new regulations have enormous potential to shuffle the forces of the grid.

The 2022 rules were set to try to bring the midfield and competitors closer to the top of the table. Therefore, F1 resorted to a simplified concept, focused on the return of ground effect and engine efficiency. The idea is to create busier and more unpredictable races. Like many of its rivals, Mercedes also devoted time and structure to the W13 project during the 2021 season, as it fought a tough battle against Red Bull for the world title. And that maybe has some reflection in terms of performance in the new season.

The W13 will be driven by Lewis Hamilton and George Russell in 2022 (Photo: Mercedes)

In addition to the new aerodynamic concept, which lost the bargeboards and now works with very different wing and sidepod designs, one of the most important bets is on the power unit, which will have more ethanol in the mix, following the F1 trend towards greater sustainability. The fuel change added to the engine development freeze and the new chassis were the great challenges faced by the teams at a time when everyone lives under a budget ceiling.

The new W13 returns to the silver color, abandoned in 2020, but brings details in red, turquoise blue and also in graphite. The car has a molded carbon fiber monocoque chassis, with push-rod front and rear push-rod active suspension, and an eight-speed semi-automatic sequential gearbox.

Unlike some of its rivals, like Ferrari, for example, the nose of the W13 has only a slight change in thickness, but nothing too flashy. The front wing is loop-shaped, as it thins very close to the beak, has a greater distance at the central point and decreases in size on the sides.

Team boss Wolff highlighted the excitement of Mercedes members with the challenge of developing a car for the new Formula 1 regulations.

“Since work on the W13 began, I’ve seen tremendous enthusiasm in our team members like I’ve never seen before, thanks to the scale of opportunity this technical regulation offers,” Wolff pointed out. “Towards the end of the year, when the car-building project really took shape, I felt a great passion throughout the organization, not only in the technical arena, but also at our bases in Brackley and Brixworth, who embraced a mindset of ‘we can do it,’” he said.

Wolff also recalled that the dominant performance since the introduction of the V6 turbo engines is not a guarantee of success in this new phase of the championship, but he stressed that Mercedes can rely on the human capital it has to do a good job from 2022 onwards.

“We did really well during the last major regulation change for the hybrid era and we performed well as we moved from narrower cars to wider cars in 2017.” “Although we have a good track record, my message is clear: we cannot depend on past success for this year’s performance, but we can depend on our people, our culture, our structure and our mindset to do the best job. possible in 2022”, he stressed.

The launch of the three-pointed star team still held the greatest expectation among all the teams at the World Cup. This is due to Lewis Hamilton. After the painful defeat last year, largely due to the controversial decisions of the Abu Dhabi GP race direction, the Englishman left social media and the only interview was given only to Jenson Button, at the end of the race that crowned Max Verstappen .

In the meantime, Lewis was knighted by Prince Charles and was silent. The return to the media took place a few weeks ago, on the eve of the meeting between the FIA ​​(Federation Internationale de Automobilismo) and the drivers, whose goal was to understand the events of the championship decision.

A few days later, Hamilton appeared training in England and paid a visit to the Mercedes factory in Brackley, where he watched the first test from the bench of his new colleague, George Russell. And this is the main novelty of the German team for 2022: the English prodigy will finally have the chance in a top team.

After a long disappearance after the defeat in the 2021 championship, the Briton said he was motivated for the season, but highlighted that he needed the recovery period to recover from what he defined as “a difficult moment”.

“I never said I was going to stop. I love doing what I do,” Hamilton said. “It was a difficult time for me, a time to step back, focus on being present. I had my family around me creating great memories and I decided to strike out again for one more season,” he continued.

Going into the 16th season of his career, Hamilton showed enthusiasm with the arrival of a new moment for the World Championship and looking forward to taking the wheel of the W13 later this Friday.

“I think it’s going to be exciting to watch this new era of cars, we’ve never seen a charge this high, this big in so many ways. It’s been really interesting to see the designers and everyone coming together to find the ways to create a masterpiece and we have no idea how that’s going to work,” commented Lewis. “We did a few laps in the simulator but made sure we got the correlation right. I think George leaves first today, I think I will leave after him.”

After three years at Williams, Russell has been called up to replace Finland’s Valtteri Bottas and his main aim is to form a much stronger partnership with Hamilton. That’s because, quite possibly, the championship should follow a re-edition of last year’s title dispute. Once again, Mercedes must face Red Bull, now strengthened with a champion Verstappen.

The W13 returned to the traditional Mercedes silver tone (Photo: Mercedes)

New to the team, Russell was comfortable in his new home, even cracking jokes with Wolff throughout the presentation event. And in addition to praising the new layout, the Briton praised the Mercedes employees.

“It’s incredible. Both Lewis and I did a lot of laps in the simulator and saw the drawing. We’ve had a lot of meetings and presentations about it, but suddenly seeing it all come together, seeing all the men and women working hard and coming together here, I think it’s amazing, and seeing the silver come back which is an amazing painting.”

The British duo, therefore, seems to be the great weapon of the Germans for the season that starts on March 20th. But the eight-time champion can already celebrate at least one first victory: after the events of the Abu Dhabi GP, the FIA ​​overhauled the race management structure and removed Michael Masi as race director. The Australian ended up putting himself in the eye of the hurricane after the final decisions of the Abu Dhabi GP that set the course for the world title.

