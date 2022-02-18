Mirassol beats Santos after a luxury 1st half and leaves Carille in the hot seat – 02/17/2022

Mirassol beat Santos 3-2, today (17), at the Maião stadium, for the seventh round of the Paulista Championship. The goals were scored by Zeca, Fabricio Daniel and Rafael Silva, all in the first half. Madson and Marcos Guilherme scored for Peixe in the final stage.

Peixe was better at the beginning of the game, but it broke down after Zeca opened the scoring in the 22nd minute. At the origin of the move, Marcos Guilherme was brought down by Ivan, but the referee confirmed the goal. Fabricio and Rafael expanded in the 25th and 34th minutes. In the final stage, the alvinegro improved, scoring two goals in 13 minutes, but he didn’t react enough.

The defeat puts pressure on coach Fabio Carille. The board was already uncomfortable with the performance of Santos, even in the 2-1 victory over Ituano. There is a chance of change in command.

Santos is second in Group D, with nine points. Mirassol is the vice-leader of Group C, with 12. In the next round, Peixe will face São Paulo on Sunday, at Vila Belmiro. The Lion will visit Água Santa on the same day.

Live from Santos with Gabriela Brino and Maurício Barros

Who did well: hardly anyone

One of Santos’ exceptions was Marcos Leonardo. The striker received few balls, but was efficient when triggered. Goalkeeper João Paulo was not to blame for the goals and also participated in important interventions. Lucas Pires and Madson did not compromise. Madson still scored the header after a beautiful launch by Camacho.

Who was bad: almost everyone

Kaiky missed Mirassol’s first goal, and Bauermann failed to correct the spaces on the left side of Santos’ defense. Vinicius Balieiro and Felipe Jonatan neither scored nor supported well. As a midfielder, Léo Baptistão was bad and still missed an incredible chance when it was 0-0. Ângelo and Marcos Guilherme were easy prey for Mirassol’s defense.

Santos game: lineup does not work

Santos took to the field in a kind of 4-2-4, with Vinicius Balieiro and Felipe Jonatan in midfield, Ângelo and Marcos Guilherme on the wing and Léo Baptistão and Marcos Leonardo further ahead. Offensively, the Fish didn’t work. And Carille’s lineup left the team exposed. Every Mirassol counterattack was a ‘God help us’.

In the second half, Carille corrected with the entries of Camacho, Sandry and Lucas Braga in the places of Vinicius Balieiro, Felipe Jonatan and Léo Baptistão, respectively.

Felipe Jonathan down

Badly on the left side and spared against Ituano, shirt 3 returned to midfield. And came back bad. The player has a very bad season. It is worth remembering that he was frustrated with Santos’ ‘no’ for Fenerbahçe’s proposal of around R$ 15 million (TUR), at the beginning of the month.

ex law

Fabricio Daniel was one of the best in Mirassol. Author of the second goal, the striker played for Santos’ B team between 2017 and 2018 and was not used in Peixe’s professional squad.

First time tour

Santos heard “olé” from Mirassol fans in the final minutes of the first half. In the final stage, Peixe showed a reaction and no longer heard that scream in the stadium.

DATASHEET:

MIRASSOL 3 x 2 SANTOS

Date: 2/17/2022 (Thursday)

Place: Mirassol Municipal Stadium, in Mirassol (SP)

Hour: 7pm (from Brasilia)

Referee: Thiago Luis Scarascati

assistants: Daniel Paulo Ziolli and Rafael Tadeu Alves de Souza

VAR: Daniel Muniz dos Santos

goals: Zeca, Fabrício Daniel and Rafael Silva, at 22, 29 and 35 minutes of the first half (MIR) and Madson and Marcos Guilherme (SAN), at 5 and 13 minutes of the second half

Audience and income: 7542/R$ 341,910.00

Yellow Cards: Luís Oyama, Daniel and Darley (MIR) and Vinicius Balieiro (SAN)

MIRASOL: Darley; Ivan, Thalisson Kelven, Lucão and Pará; Luís Oyama, Neto Moura (Daniel) and Claudinho (Rafael Silva); Fabricio Daniel (Luiz Fernando), Zeca (Ednei) and Negueba (Fabinho). Technician: Eduardo Baptista

SAINTS: John Paul, madson, KaikyEdward Bauermann and Lucas Pires; Vinicius Balieiro (Camacho), Felipe Jonatan (Sandry) and Léo Baptistão (Lucas Braga); Ângelo (Tailson), Marcos Guilherme and Marcos Leonardo. Technician: Fabio Carille