Mod GTA 1991 is a complete single player prequel for San Andreas

GTA San Andreas, certainly, is one of the most acclaimed releases in the series, with fans revisiting the game to this day. Some of the most dedicated are preparing a mod for the game that will bring a complete single player adventure known as GTA 1991.

One of the project’s creators is known as deltaCJ, and he spoke to Games Radar about his ambitions with the mod – which is a prequel to GTA San Andreas. “We’re going for everything, you know. We want it to be everything. We want it to be Rockstar quality, we can’t go below that.”

HUD improvements for the modSource: Rockstar (deltaCJ)

In the mod you will play as Little Devil, one of the characters mentioned in the original game as one of the people of Grove Street’s past. The idea of GTA 1991 is to tell the story of the crack addiction epidemic that CJ faces when he gets out of jail and returns home.

As the establishment and expansion of the drug trade is a central point of the mod, deltaCJ and the other creators want to make this element an important mechanic of the game. They hope the mod will allow players to buy and sell drugs, have their own mouths and make money from them, as well as face the dangers that come with it.

GTA 1991 wants to expand activities for the playerSource: Rockstar (deltaCJ)

“We wanted to capture that feeling of nostalgia, while giving players something new.” – said deltaCJ. “We want people to feel like, ‘Wow, I haven’t played this game in so long.’ And we want to do it with Rockstar quality.”

the first chapter of GTA 1991 will be released on February 26th as a demo. Its creators expect the full release next year. To play, you will need to have the GTA San Andreas original and put the mod on top.