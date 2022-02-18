Monark says he was banned from YouTube and asks for help

Presenter Bruno Aiub, known as Monark, continues to suffer the consequences of having defended the creation of a Nazi party in Brazil. Disconnected from his company, Flow Podcast, the streamer announced that he was banned by YouTube.

In a post made on Twitter, Aiub alleges “political persecution of YouTube Brazil”, which prohibited Aiub from creating a new channel to continue disseminating his videos for having “violated content creator liability policies”.

+ Monark case: Bia Kicis wants to criminalize false accusation of Nazism

+ Monark is tells the New York Times he’s not a Nazi; newspaper calls him “Brazilian Joe Rogan”

“Powerful people want to destroy me. Freedom of speech is dead,” Monark wrote.

Aiub will not be able to monetize videos on the Google platform, nor create another channel or use a third party channel to circumvent restrictions.

“I lost Flow, I left my show, I apologized several times, but the retaliation doesn’t stop. I need your help because this is not fair. Wrong I was wrong, but the consequences are way out of proportion,” says Monark in a video.

