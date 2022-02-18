Moto G22 has leaked specs ahead of launch

Motorola is working on a new entry-level smartphone called the Moto G22. The model recently passed the Geekbench benchmark platform and was seen for NBTC, CEE and FCC certifications. And now, TechnikNews’ online leaker Nils Ahrensmeier has just leaked the full spec list of the device.

According to what has been revealed, the Moto G22 will sport a 6.5″ touchscreen display with HD+ resolution and support for a 90 Hz refresh rate. In hardware, it is expected to bring a Helio G37 chipset along with 4GB of memory. RAM and 64GB of native space. In addition, it is rated to have a 5,000mAh battery with 18W charging.

As for cameras, the G22 should include a 50MP main rear camera with f/1.8 aperture, an 8MP ultrawide sensor (f/2.2) and a 2MP macro or depth sensor (f/2.4). For selfies, it can bring a 16MP front sensor with f/2.45 aperture.

Interestingly, the device will only weigh 185 grams despite carrying a large 5,000 mAh battery. Other expected features include a side-mounted biometric reader, Android 12 out of the box, and a microSD slot for internal memory expansion.

Unfortunately, the availability of the Moto G22 on the market is still a mystery. However, the informant says its price will be around 200 euros (about R$1,169).