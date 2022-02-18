NASA reveals first image taken by its X-ray telescope of space

The mission IXPE (Image X-Ray Polarimetry Explorer, in Portuguese), launched in early December 2021, recorded its first scientific image. Its aim is to use telescopes with X-ray technology to explore space. These structures were responsible for capturing details gives Cassiopeia A, remains of a star that exploded into a supernova in the 17th century.

The mission is the result of a partnership between NASA, the Italian space agency ASI and 12 other international entities. The novelty is another step in the researchers’ mission to study mysterious objects.

THE IXPE is NASA’s first dedicated to the study of polarimetry, a way of seeing how light from X ray is oriented as it travels through space.

The technology was sent into space by SpaceX’s Falcon 9 rocket. The launch module carried three special telescopes with polarimetric detectors (which make it possible to identify data in the light spectrum that can reveal the origin of electromagnetic emission.

The mission’s instruments are also capable of measuring the energy, arrival time, and sky position of X ray from cosmic sources.

what happened

The image of the rest of the stars was collected between January 11 and 18. It shows colors ranging from cool purple and blue to red and warm white, which correspond to increased X-ray brightness.

The star’s explosion released shock waves, heating the gases around it and accelerating cosmic ray particles. In this way, a cloud of matter was created and, in the presence of x-ray light, glows brightly. That’s how the telescope was able to make the image.

Photo shows X-ray intensity in color spectrum ranging from cool purple and blue to warm red and white Image: NASA

A second image released by the space agency (which opens this text) shows the saturation of the magenta color, which corresponds to the intensity of the x-ray light observed by the IXPE.

The image is superimposed on high-energy blue filament x-ray data collected by NASA’s Chandra X-ray Observatory.

The Chandra rig was launched in 1999. Its first image was also of Cassiopeia A, revealing evidence of an object such as a black hole or neutron star at its center — likely a remnant of a supernova.

Black hole captured by the Chandra observatory on Cassiopeia A in 1999 Image: NASA/MSFC

Because it’s important

The technologies present in Chandra and IXPE have different types of detectors and, therefore, capture different levels of sharpness of the same object in space.

For that characteristic too, the images captured by the two telescopes were equally historic, said Martin C. Weisskopfprincipal investigator of the IXPE, based at NASA’s space center in HuntsvilleAlabama, in a statement.

“This demonstrates the potential of IXPE to obtain new and never-before-seen information about Cassiopeia A, which is currently under analysis.”

The Cassiopeia A polarization data obtained by IXPE will allow scientists to see, for the first time, how the amount of polarization varies in what is left of a supernova, which is about 10 light-years across.

“Future images should reveal the mechanisms at the heart of this famous cosmic accelerator,” said Roger Romani, an IXPE researcher at Stanford University. “To fill in some of these details, we’ve developed a way to make the IXPE measurements even more accurate using machine learning techniques. We’re looking forward to what we’ll find as we analyze all the data.”

*With information from The Verge website and Agência Brasil.