National Audi Q3 in SUV and Sportback versions goes on pre-sale for from R$ 279,990 | releases

Two months after announcing that it would resume production in Brazil, Audi started the pre-sale of Q3 national. The automaker’s entry-level sports utility vehicle in the country will be offered in five versions, in SUV and coupe bodies – named Sportback – and part of BRL 279,990. Unlike the imported model, the engine will not be the 1.4, but the 2.0 turbo.
The new Q3 will be manufactured in São José dos Pinhais (PR) – where only the Volkswagen T-Cross is currently produced. All configurations – Prestige, Performance, Performance Sportback, Performance Black and Performance Black Sportback – will be equipped with quattro all-wheel drive.
This is the first time that Audi produces a model with quattro traction in Brazil — Photo: Disclosure
Previously imported from Hungary, the SUV was equipped with a 150 hp 1.4 TSFI engine. Now, the national model uses the 2.0 TSFI of 231 hp and 34.7 kgfm associated with the eight-speed tiptronic gearbox.
As standard, the Q3 receives equipment such as a reversing camera, ramp start assistant, cruise control with speed control and full LED headlights. Inside the cabin, the 8.8-inch MMI multimedia center supports Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. There are also four USB ports, two for the front and two for the rear passengers.
SUV has an 8.8-inch multimedia center compatible with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay — Photo: Disclosure
The mid-range Performance version – available in SUV and coupe bodies – also includes dual-zone digital air conditioning, 10.25″ digital instrument cluster, ambient lighting package, push-button start, electric opening and closing trunk. and system Keyless Entrywhich allows the doors to unlock with the key approach.
Both the Q3 and Q3 Sportback have 530 liters of capacity in the trunk — Photo: Autoesporte
Finally, the top configuration features a microfiber finish on all seats. In both bodies, the Performance Black is equipped with 19” alloy wheels and panoramic sunroof.
At the time of the announcement of the national production, the then president of Audi in the country, Johannes Roscheck, announced that the factory will have the capacity to produce 4,000 units per year. According to the company, the first units of Q3 Brazilian will be delivered in April.
Check the prices below:
- Q3 Prestige: BRL 279,990
- Q3 Performance: BRL 297,990
- Q3 Sportback Performance: BRL 322,990
- Q3 Performance Black: BRL 322,990
- Q3 Sportback Performance Black: BRL 347,990
