Neighborhoods in Regional 6 have the most expensive supermarket prices in Fortaleza; see search – Business

Research by the Municipal Department for the Protection and Defense of Consumer Rights (Procon Fortaleza) showed that the Region 6which includes neighborhoods such as Cidade dos Trabalhadores and Paupina, remains the region with the most expensive supermarket prices in Fortaleza.

In all, the set of 70 items cost R$ 765.92, according to the survey. Comparing with the region with the lowest price, Regional 4 (Damas and Montese), had a sum of R$ 552.15, that is, R$ 213.77 less.

In addition, prices have increased compared to the last survey in Regional 6. In January, the total was R$ 741.50, that is, almost R$ 25 less.

In general, according to Procon, the cheapest foods are found in suburban neighborhoods from Fortaleza.

In the survey, called Proconomizar, the prices of 70 products in more than 20 supermarkets in Fortaleza are researched. The survey was carried out between February 1st and 10th and released this Thursday (17th).

See prices by region

Regional 6 (eg City of Employees, Messejana and Paupina): R$ 765.92 Regional 8 (eg Serrinha, Dias Macêdo and Planalto Ayrton Senna): BRL 743.05 Regional 9 (eg: Cajazeiras, Jangurussu and Ancuri): BRL 726.27 Regional 12 (eg Centro, Moura Brasil and Praia de Iracema): BRL 709.73 Regional 11 (eg Pici, Jockey Club and Conjunto Ceará I): BRL 690.04 Regional 5 (eg Granja Portugal, Bom Jardim and Bonsucesso): BRL 674.20 Regional 2 (eg Aldeota, Mucuripe and Dionísio Torres): BRL 664.51 Regional 7 (eg Praia do Futuro I, Cocó and Sabiaguaba): R$ 648.02 Regional 3 (eg Antônio Bezerra, Monte Castelo and Parquelândia): R$ 647.86 Regional 1 (eg, Barra do Ceará, Pirambu and Álvaro Weyne): BRL 632.84 Regional 10 (eg, Conjunto Esperança, Maraponga and Mondubim): BRL 587.48 Regional 4 (eg Fátima, Pirambu and Vilã União): BRL 552.15

18 products with variation above 100%

The survey also showed that at least 18 products had price variations in supermarkets in different regions of more than 100%.

Papaya, orange and banana show the greatest variations in February, with 364%, 221% and 178%, respectively.

Product Lowest price (neighborhood) Highest price (neighborhood) Variation

Papaya (kg) BRL 1.29 (Siqueira) BRL 5.99 (Aldeota) 364.34%

Banana (kg) BRL 1.99 (Jangurussu) BRL 6.39 (Aldeota) 221.10%

Orange (kg) BRL 1.79 (Passaré) BRL 4.99 (Aldeota) 178.77%

Potato (kg) BRL 3.39 (Jangurussu) BRL 8.99 (Employee Debt) 165.19%

Mortadella (kg) BRL 6.99 (Rodolfo Teófilo) BRL 18.48 (Aldeota) 164.37%





