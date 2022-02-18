Neighborhoods in Regional 6 have the most expensive supermarket prices in Fortaleza; see search – Business

Yadunandan Singh 3 hours ago Business Comments Off on Neighborhoods in Regional 6 have the most expensive supermarket prices in Fortaleza; see search – Business 3 Views

Research by the Municipal Department for the Protection and Defense of Consumer Rights (Procon Fortaleza) showed that the Region 6which includes neighborhoods such as Cidade dos Trabalhadores and Paupina, remains the region with the most expensive supermarket prices in Fortaleza.

In all, the set of 70 items cost R$ 765.92, according to the survey. Comparing with the region with the lowest price, Regional 4 (Damas and Montese), had a sum of R$ 552.15, that is, R$ 213.77 less.

In addition, prices have increased compared to the last survey in Regional 6. In January, the total was R$ 741.50, that is, almost R$ 25 less.

In general, according to Procon, the cheapest foods are found in suburban neighborhoods from Fortaleza.

In the survey, called Proconomizar, the prices of 70 products in more than 20 supermarkets in Fortaleza are researched. The survey was carried out between February 1st and 10th and released this Thursday (17th).

See prices by region

  1. Regional 6 (eg City of Employees, Messejana and Paupina): R$ 765.92

  2. Regional 8 (eg Serrinha, Dias Macêdo and Planalto Ayrton Senna): BRL 743.05

  3. Regional 9 (eg: Cajazeiras, Jangurussu and Ancuri): BRL 726.27

  4. Regional 12 (eg Centro, Moura Brasil and Praia de Iracema): BRL 709.73

  5. Regional 11 (eg Pici, Jockey Club and Conjunto Ceará I): BRL 690.04

  6. Regional 5 (eg Granja Portugal, Bom Jardim and Bonsucesso): BRL 674.20

  7. Regional 2 (eg Aldeota, Mucuripe and Dionísio Torres): BRL 664.51

  8. Regional 7 (eg Praia do Futuro I, Cocó and Sabiaguaba): R$ 648.02

  9. Regional 3 (eg Antônio Bezerra, Monte Castelo and Parquelândia): R$ 647.86

  10. Regional 1 (eg, Barra do Ceará, Pirambu and Álvaro Weyne): BRL 632.84

  11. Regional 10 (eg, Conjunto Esperança, Maraponga and Mondubim): BRL 587.48

  12. Regional 4 (eg Fátima, Pirambu and Vilã União): BRL 552.15

18 products with variation above 100%

The survey also showed that at least 18 products had price variations in supermarkets in different regions of more than 100%.

Papaya, orange and banana show the greatest variations in February, with 364%, 221% and 178%, respectively.









ProductLowest price (neighborhood)Highest price (neighborhood)Variation
Papaya (kg)BRL 1.29 (Siqueira)BRL 5.99 (Aldeota)364.34%
Banana (kg)BRL 1.99 (Jangurussu)BRL 6.39 (Aldeota)221.10%
Orange (kg)BRL 1.79 (Passaré)BRL 4.99 (Aldeota)178.77%
Potato (kg)BRL 3.39 (Jangurussu)BRL 8.99 (Employee Debt)165.19%
Mortadella (kg)BRL 6.99 (Rodolfo Teófilo)BRL 18.48 (Aldeota)164.37%

About Yadunandan Singh

Born in 1992, Yadunandan approaches the world of video games thanks to two sacred monsters like Diablo and above all Sonic, strictly in the Sega Saturn version. Ranging between consoles and PCs, he is particularly fond of platform titles and RPGs, not disdaining all other genres and moving in the constant search for the perfect balance between narration and interactivity.

Check Also

BMW confirms launch of three electric cars in Brazil in 2022

THE BMW was the first premium brand to offer an electric car in Brazil, the …

© 2022 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved