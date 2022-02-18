Neoenergia (NEOE3) profits BRL 635 million in 4Q21 – Money Times

Neoenergy
For the year, Neoenergia’s profit reached R$3.9 billion, up 40% year-on-year (Image: REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes)

THE Neoenergy (NEOE3) recorded consolidated net income of R$635 million in the fourth quarter of 2021, down 36% from the same period in 2020, according to the report released by the company this Thursday (17th), after the market closed.

The decrease in the result is explained by the adjustment of the fair value of Belo Monte (-R$ 482 million).

Management decided to proceed with the analysis and measures with a view to determining the conditions for the sale of equity interest in Norte Energia (Nesa). As a result, the balance of the investment in Belo Monte was transferred from “Investments” to “Non-current assets held for sale”.

Year-to-date, profit reached R$ 3.9 billion, up 40% year-on-year.

Net operating revenue totaled R$11.3 billion in the quarter, representing an expansion of 14% over a year earlier. The amount for the whole year was BRL 41.1 billion, up 32% from BRL 31.1 billion in 2020.

Ebitda, corresponding to earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization, grew 15% during the last three months of last year, to R$ 2.4 billion. In the accumulated, the indicator rose more than half, to R$ 9.8 billion.

According to Neoenergia, the result “confirms the recovery of the market, the maintenance of efficiency and cost discipline, the good levels of collection, as well as the progress in the construction of transmission projects and the entry into operation of the Chafariz Wind Complex, which added R$ 16 million to Ebitda in the quarter and R$ 66 million for the year”.

The energy distributed by the company rose 3.8% in the fourth quarter and 6.2% in 2021 (both under year-over-year comparison).

At the end of December, Neoenergia had a customer base of 15.7 million, representing an annual expansion of 2.3%.

