new group receives salary bonus today (17); check who receives

Following the schedule published by the Federal Government, Caixa Econômica Federal (CEF) and Banco do Brasil (BB) correctly and gradually release the PIS/PASEP. This Thursday, the 17th, it is the turn of workers born in April and those whose registration number ends in 2.

Many still don’t know, but despite the unified acronym, the PIS/PASEP they are programs with different initiatives in what concerns the release of the salary bonus, but in the end the purpose is the same. For example, the Social Integration Program (PIS) is aimed at employees of the private sector and paid by Caixa Econômica.

Meanwhile, the Public Servant Heritage Training Program (PASEP) serves military personnel and civil servants through the release of amounts by Banco do Brasil. In summary, the distinctions are these, different groups and paying agents, as the rules for granting the PIS/PASEP they are the same. Look:

Be registered with PIS/PASEP for at least five years;

Have received an average monthly salary of up to two minimum wages during the base year;

Have exercised remunerated activity for a Legal Entity, for at least 30 days, consecutive or not, in the base year considered for calculation;

Have your data correctly informed by the employer (Legal Entity) in the Annual Report of Social Information (RAIS)/eSocial

As determined by the Ministry of Labor, more than 22 million workers will be entitled to receive the PIS/PASEP in 2022. Of this total, 22.2 million workers will receive PIS, which will cost BRL 17 billion. On the other hand, PASEP will cover 140,000 civil servants, who will be supported after spending approximately R$95 million.

THE PIS/PASEP it is released once a year, because it depends on factors such as the time of service provision during the base year and the updating of the minimum wage. As mentioned, citizens who worked with a formal contract in the previous year are entitled to the salary bonus. The benefit will be valid only after 30 days of service with a formal contract.

This is because the exact amount that the worker will receive depends on the number of months worked formally. The benefit is based on the national salary floor, which this year is R$1,212. The minimum wage is the basis for calculating the PIS/PASEPgranting gradual installments that accumulate each month worked until reaching the national floor, which, in this case, is the salary bonus ceiling.

See the list below to better understand the release of values:

1 month: BRL 101;

2 months: BRL 202;

3 months: BRL 303;

4 months: BRL 404;

5 months: BRL 505;

6 months: BRL 606;

7 months: BRL 707;

8 months: BRL 808;

9 months: BRL 909;

10 months: BRL 1,010;

11 months: BRL 1,111;

12 months: BRL 1,212;

Being aware of the amount you can receive through PIS, just check the calendar below for the exact date on which the payment will be made:

PIS

January – 08/02/2022;

February – 02/10/2022;

March – 02/15/2022;

April – 02/17/2022;

May – 02/22/2022;

June – 02/24/2022;

July – 03/15/2022;

August – 03/17/2022;

September – 03/22/2022;

October – 03/24/2022;

November – 03/29/2022;

December – 03/31/2022.

passep

0 – 02/15/2022;

1 – 02/15/2022;

2 – 02/17/2022;

3 – 02/17/2022;

4 – 02/22/2022;

5 – 02/24/2022;

6 – 03/15/2022;

7 – 03/17/2022;

8 – 03/22/2022;

9 – 03/24/2022.

