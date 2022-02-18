new spoilers appear on the internet

Less than two weeks before the release of Elden Ring, new title spoilers are already rolling on social media. According to reports from netizens, leaked videos and screenshots were shared via Reddit, Twitter and YouTube, featuring material not published by FromSoftware.

It is worth remembering that this article is for the sole purpose of informing and warning about inconvenient spoilers. Therefore, we will not release any content derived from sources other than the Elden Ring studio.

So far, it has been confirmed that the game’s intro cinematic can already be found on YouTube. Additionally, Reddit users released two screenshots containing details about areas not shown in trailers or testing periods.

Earlier, Bandai Namco removed clips with extended gameplay that were streamed live. However, it is not defined whether the captures and the opening video are still available on the web.

First Elden Ring patch ever released

Last Tuesday (15), FromSoftware released the first patch for Elden Ring, with bug fixes, online stability and more. In this way, the news is expected to be applied from February 25, when the title officially hits the market. Click here to learn more!