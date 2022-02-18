Nubank has a bug that does not let you transfer R$ 17.99 and 3 other amounts via Pix

Nubank is presenting a bug that does not allow its users to transfer BRL 17.99 and another 3 values ​​through Pix.

When the customer tries to use the instant payment system and enters this amount, the application displays the message “To whom do you want to transfer BRL 17.98?”. That is, the platform does not recognize the number of BRL 17.99 and suggests a lower value.

According to the Tecnoblog website, fintech reported that it has already resolved the bug and the update is being gradual for users’ devices. However, as of the publication of this article, the failure remains.

Other amounts not being transferred

The Nubank app is also not transferring the amounts of BRL 16.99, BRL 18.99 nor BRL 19.99. However, the platform is working without problems for amounts below BRL 16.98 and above BRL 20.00.

According to the tests, the bug probably appeared as a result of an update to the fintech app and due to a programming error on the platform itself.

For financial operations, programmers use Java BigDecimal and this bug seems to have its origin in JavaScript, which tries to understand the amount using the floating point.

For those using the Android system, the fault appears in version 7.26.0-minApi21, while for the iOS system it is in version 7.6.6 of the app.

It is worth noting that Nubank is seeking to solve the bug on the platform. On Wednesday (16), a new app update was made available on the App Store, but even with the new version the error persists.

Nubank Note

In a statement to Tecnoblog, Nubank stated that it has already “corrected the issue” and that the normality of transfers via Pix of these values ​​is being gradually released to its users.

Image: rafapress / Shutterstock.com