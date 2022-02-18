official realme 9 Pro Plus, price of the Galaxy S22 line in Brazil and more | TC plant

It’s time to stay well informed about everything that happened in the last few days in another edition of Duty TC, our weekly “newspaper” where we separate the best news of the week so you can stay on top of everything in one place . In this week’s edition we commented on the arrival of the Galaxy S22 line in Brazil, launches of the Redmi K50 Gaming and the realme 9 Pro line, Motorola confirming the arrival of a model with Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 in Brazil, the possibility of blocking Telegram during elections, and Galaxy Z Fold 4 which should bring S Pen slot. Missed any of these news? So keep scrolling down the page to see what happened.

Galaxy S22 released in Brazil





Samsung presented at the beginning of the week in Brazil its Galaxy S22 line, which has already started to be sold, showing that the brand is trying to reduce as much as possible the interval between international and national advertisements of its most important products. As already mentioned, the models arrive with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 platform in Brazil, which is great news for those who turn up their noses at the Exynos. In addition, another good news is that the prices of the last generation were maintained, in the same way as done in the international market. As a result, the cheapest S22 starts at R$6,000, while the most expensive S22 Ultra can reach R$10,500. To mitigate this, the brand included the traditional launch treats, which include options such as the Galaxy Watch 4 watch, ticket to the Lollapalooza festival along with a Galaxy Buds 2, or R$ 2 thousand in credits to spend at the Galaxy Store. The redemption must be made through the Samsung Para Você portal, within the period stipulated in the promotion. With the launch of the Galaxy S22, it became even clearer that Samsung put an end to the Galaxy Note line, and should now focus on delivering good tops in the first half and conceptual models of the Galaxy Z line in the second half.

Official Redmi K50 Gaming





After many rumors, Xiaomi has finally officially presented the Redmi K50 Gaming, the first model of the new K series to be launched in 2022. As its name implies, it has a clear focus on gamers, with a high-speed OLED screen and great color accuracy, a personalized vibration system for greater immersion during games, a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor with the best GPU available for Android on the market. moment and a special cooling system to keep everything under control. The phone also has special buttons to help during games, with a 4,700 mAh battery that recharges in 17 minutes and no less than four JBL speakers for fuller stereo sound. As much as it is focused on games, the Redmi K50 Gaming also brings a reasonable camera set, with a 64-megapixel main sensor and a 20-megapixel front sensor. The cell phone will be sold in three colors, and also has a special edition designed in partnership with Mercedes AMG F1. This edition comes with the 120 Watt charger in the box, and features a differentiated design that escapes the gamer audience and seeks to please those who enjoy Formula 1. For now, the sale of Redmi K50 Gaming in Brazil is not yet confirmed.

Motorola confirms Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 in Brazil





Motorola will hold an event on February 24, which apparently will be held simultaneously in various parts of the world to announce the arrival of the global version of the Edge X30, called until then in the Edge 30 Pro leaks. The latest hint that it is the same device launched in China was given by Motorola on its social networks, where the brand reaffirms the date for the event and comments on the benefits of using the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1, the most powerful processor for Android from the moment. The big question now is whether the Edge X30 with a camera under the screen will also get a global variant, or if only the model with the traditional centered hole for the selfie camera will arrive in Brazil.

Telegram may be suspended during elections





Year in, year out, and there is always someone who wants to block the use of social networks. The newest controversy of the kind involves STF Minister Luís Roberto Barroso, who is concerned about the dissemination of false information on the platform during the election period. According to him, any platform that operates in Brazil during the electoral period is subject to the legislation and determinations of the Brazilian Justice, and it will not be tolerated “to have applications that make apology for Nazism, terrorism, that sell weapons or that are the headquarters of attacks on democracy”. that our generation fought so hard to build.” The point that makes everything difficult, however, is that despite working in Brazil, Telegram does not have local representation, which has even resulted in banning threats in other countries, such as Germany. With this, the most likely is that the messenger will end up sending representatives to Brazil to talk to local authorities, and thus seek to answer all questions before an action as serious as a blockade is taken.

Galaxy Z Fold 4 may have an S Pen slot





Now that Samsung has already presented its Galaxy S22 line, attention turns to the brand’s next folding phones, and the first more compelling details about the Galaxy Z Fold 4 are already starting to appear. According to information from the Korean portal The Elec, Samsung will make small changes to the structure of the new folding book in the form of a book to include a function much requested by users: the slot for the S Pen. The Galaxy Z Fold 3 already supports the brand’s Stylus pen, but just as with the Galaxy S21 Ultra, device owners need to buy the accessory separately, and also use a cover to carry the pen around. With the change, the Z Fold 4 will follow the line adopted in the Galaxy S22 Ultra, where the pen is already included in the sales box and has a dedicated space to be stored inside the body of the cell phone itself. This should cause the phone’s internal screen to shrink slightly, going from 7.6 inches to 7.56 inches, while the external screen would go from 6.2 to 6.19 inches. The changes would not be enough to change the aspect ratio of the screens, which would remain very similar to what we currently have.

