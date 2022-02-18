Oi (OIBR3, OIBR4): Why didn’t shares continue to rise after Cade’s favorable decision?

When the Administrative Council for Economic Defense (Cade) approved the sale of Oi Móvel to TIM (TIMS3), Vivo (VIVT3) and Claro, on February 9, much was said about how the operation could unlock value for the company’s shares. company, which has not yet come out of judicial recovery. But since then the papers have faced a string of declines.

On the eve of Cade’s decision, OI’s ON shares (OIBR3) rose almost 10%, at R$1.04. On the day of the approval of the sale of Oi Móvel, the shares fell, in the best style “rise on rumor, fall on fact”. Since then, until yesterday’s closing, OIBR3 dropped 13.46% and is traded at around R$0.90. The PN shares (OIBR4) had a similar behavior: they were worth R$ 1.76 on the eve of Cade’s decision and yesterday closed at R$ 1.53, a drop of 13.06% in the period.

“Some people were betting that the stock would jump from R$1 to R$10 overnight and that is not the case”, says Fabiano Vaz, an analyst at Nord Research. He believes that many investors decided to pocket profits after the revaluation of the shares in January. That month, OIBR3 rose 40.79% and OIBR4 advanced 36.72%.

It is worth remembering that Oi’s investor base is dispersed and, as it is undergoing judicial reorganization, some funds are prevented from investing in the company. It is mainly the individual investor who invests in the company. “There are the impatient ones who don’t know the company’s thesis and don’t have the patience to wait”, says Vaz.

Oi should receive R$15.8 billion net for the mobile assets sold to a competitor and pay off a considerable part of its debt, which currently stands at R$29.9 billion. BTG Pactual estimates that R$4.5 billion of the amount must be paid to BNDES and use the remainder to pay US bonds and debts with financial institutions.

Without Oi Móvel, the company should focus on investments in optical fiber, which are being led by V.tal, the company’s infrastructure arm.

Oi sold the control of V.tal to BTG funds, an operation that has already been approved by Cade, but still needs the consent of the National Telecommunications Agency (Anatel) to close the deal. The fiber optic business has high growth potential, according to analysts. With the replacement of copper wiring, Nova Oi bets on the construction of a neutral network – a structure that can also be used by other operators and is fundamental for 5G.

“The sale of its mobile operations, combined with the sale of fiber assets, should help Oi adjust its capital structure, exit bankruptcy and focus on growing its customer base,” wrote BTG, which is priced -target of R$ 2.30 for OIBR3, upside potential of more than 100%.

V.tal, with a focus on wholesale, will provide fiber infrastructure for these operators and internet providers. This arm of Oi promises to play a relevant role in bringing 5G to mobile operators. At the same time, it is an investment that brings long-term returns and requires a very large cash burn.

“It will be challenging for Oi to grow in fiber, as there is competition from smaller companies, which are capitalized, but we think it will be the winner”, says Luiz Guerra, CIO of Logos Capital. The manager invested in OIBR3 since 2019, but withdrew from the action after the price hit R$1.75 last year. After Cade’s decision, it resumed its position on paper, but with an insignificant percentage of 0.3%.

The analyst of a large bank, who follows the shares of Oi, says that, even after the approval of the sale of the mobile assets, the company continues with a very high debt and a very high risk of execution of its operational part.

“Oi is no longer a role that negotiates on top of the flow of news – the discussion becomes the delivery of the operational and that doesn’t happen in a single day. It’s a few quarters of consistency and the investor is not willing to pay upfront [antecipado] for that”, says the analyst.

Compilation made by Refinitiv with review houses covering the paper shows divided opinions. Of the five houses that cover the paper, three recommend purchase and two recommend maintenance (hold).

On the other hand, the average target price for assets has fallen over the past four months. In October, the average of this target price was R$ 2.58. It currently stands at R$1.63, still with a potential upside of 61% compared to the closing of the previous session.

Deadline for judicial recovery ends in March

In 2016, when filing a request for judicial reorganization to avoid bankruptcy, Oi (OIBR3, OIBR4) accumulated a debt of R$ 65 billion – an amount that was reduced with the restructuring proposal.

The approval of the sale of Oi Móvel to TIM (TIMS3), Vivo (VIVT3) and Claro yesterday (9) by the Administrative Council for Economic Defense (Cade) is an important step forward for one of the most complex judicial recovery plans in history. But it does not take away the challenges that the former “super tele” must face, even if it improves the company’s indebtedness profile.

The company had already sold other assets to settle the debt: it negotiated mobile towers with Highline Brasil (R$ 1.07 billion), data centers with Piermonte Holding (R$325 million) and sold a 57.9% stake in V.tal (formerly InfraCo), to BTG and Globenet funds. This last operation was approved by Cade but still lacks the prior consent of Anatel.

The RJ da Oi had already been extended. Initially, it was supposed to be completed on October 4th of last year, but the deadline was extended to March 31st. Judge Fernando Viana, of the 7th Business Court of the Court of Justice of Rio de Janeiro, gave the company more time to obtain authorizations from Cade and the National Telecommunications Agency (Anatel) in the sale of its mobile telephony assets.

With all regulatory approvals obtained, Oi needs to move forward with some corporate steps for the transfer of mobile assets to the three competing operators. THE closing of the operation must happen until the beginning of April.

