Oil: Why commodity prices fell in session despite heightened tensions in Ukraine

With tensions high between Ukraine and Russia on Thursday (17), the values ​​of the main oil futures contracts were expected to register higher, even more taking into account fears of potential interruption of energy supplies. . Russia is one of the world’s largest oil producers and accounts for at least a third of Europe’s natural gas supply.

However, the session is bearish for oil, as other important factors for the commodity are impacting the market. Brent crude for April delivery tumbled 2.2% to $92.67 a barrel. WTI maturing in March closed down 2.35% at US$91.47 a barrel.

The day before, the data on crude oil inventories in the United States were released, which rose unexpectedly last week. Oil inventories rose 1.1 million barrels for the week to 411.5 million barrels on Feb. 11, compared with analysts’ expectations in a Reuters poll for a drop of 1.6 million barrels.

However, the big factor behind the commodity’s fall also comes from the geopolitical news. The day’s news reports that the United States is “in the midst of the final stages” of negotiations with Iran aimed at reviving a 2015 deal, State Department spokesman Ned Price said.

If negotiations go ahead, the nuclear deal would be reinstated that would reintroduce limits on Iran’s atomic activities in exchange for lifting sanctions, including oil exports. With the expectation of more supply, the price drops.

According to French officials, the decision to save the nuclear deal was just days away and that it would be up to Tehran to make the choice. This even though the Iranian government has urged Western powers to be “realistic”.

Amid a possible new deal on the horizon, South Korea said it was holding talks on resuming Iranian oil imports and unfreezing Iranian funds. The Asian country was one of the main buyers of Tehran’s oil in Asia.

“(The) oil market is locked in a tug of war between the relief of Iranian sanctions and tensions between Russia and Ukraine,” said Stephen Brennock of broker PVM Oil.

In a report, Bradesco BBI pointed out that its estimated oil curve in the base case is for the agreement to take place this year, contributing to 2 million barrels per day of production for the market. If a deal doesn’t happen, Brent prices are expected to stay above $80 a barrel in 2022, while the bank’s analysts’ base case was for oil at $65 a barrel.

However, analysts estimate that oil could fall further if it weren’t for continued tensions over a possible Russian invasion of Ukraine.

US President Joe Biden said on Thursday that there are now signs that Russia plans to invade Ukraine in the coming days and is preparing a pretext to justify it, after Ukrainian forces and pro-Russian rebels exchanged fire in the eastern Ukraine.

Russia’s government, meanwhile, once again accused the United States of “ignoring” security requests in a response sent by letter to Washington on Thursday, which should keep commodity markets under pressure.

(with Reuters)

