Omicron variant often causes pain in three parts of the body

The Omicron variant of the coronavirus causes a wide range of symptoms, body pain is one of them, but there are two regions where these discomforts are most felt.

Researchers poring over studies of the new strain note that many infected people complain of severe pain in their legs, lower back and throat.

On discussion forums such as Reddit, many users have mostly reported leg pain in the first few days of symptoms.

People infected with Omicron report pain in three regions of the body

It is not clear what explains localized pain, however, there are already studies saying that this variant seems to cause more myalgia. [termo médico para dor muscular] than previous versions of the virus.

One explanation may be the inflammatory processes it causes in various tissues.

Myalgia, according to the Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine, describes some symptoms, which include muscle cramps and joint pain.

It is also said that Omicron attacks the musculoskeletal system much more than other variants.

There are studies saying that this variant seems to cause more myalgia

Sore throat, on the other hand, does not resemble regular inflammation – as occurs in delta variant infections, for example. With Ômicron, the throat becomes rough, which often ends up causing hoarseness.

Other Omicron Symptoms to Watch Out for

Covid-19 symptom tracking app ZOE COVID reported in a study that people diagnosed with the variant also complain of a runny nose, headache, fatigue and sneezing.

Below is a list of the main symptoms:

