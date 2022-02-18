ON CHAY’S RETURN, BOTAFOGO WINS RESENDS IN NILTÃO AND FOLLOWS AMONG THE LEADERS OF CARIOCA

With two goals in a two-minute break in the second half, the Botafogo defeated the Resende per 2 to 1 this Thursday at Nilton Santos Stadium, and remained close to the leaders of the Carioca Championship, in third place, with 16 points. The match marked the season debut of Chaywho came on in the second half and showed his well-known quality.

Botafogo started the match on top of Resende and created two good chances early on. At six minutes, Erison made a good move through the middle, rolled and Raí kicked it from outside for a good save by goalkeeper Jefferson Luís. but Resende’s archer saved again.

With very few fans in the stadium given the time and the rain, the match had a kind of naked atmosphere. Botafogo had difficulties to create again, in front of a very limited opponent. At 30 minutes, finally, the Fogão arrived again: Matheus Nascimento received from Luiz Fernando and kicked cross, Erison threw himself and almost managed to complete the second post.

Botafogo ended up scoring two goals in a two-minute break in the final stage. In the 13th minute, Luiz Fernando crossed, the goalkeeper hit clothes and Matheus Nascimentoopportunistic, made it 1 to 0. The next minute, Luiz Fernando invaded the area and was tackled by Joanderson. Erison went for the penalty kick and didn’t waste it, making it 2 to 0 for Glorioso.

One might think the game was over, but no. At 23 minutes, Jefinho, who had just entered, advanced in the middle and kicked low, the ball hit the post and went in: 2 to 1. Resende got excited and almost equalized at 37, with Ingro. But Botafogo managed to hold on to the victory, which marked Chay’s return, showing his usual quality.

Botafogo’s upcoming matches

Botafogo does not play on the weekend and will only return to the field next Wednesday to play the classic against Flamengo, at 8 pm, at Nilton Santos Stadium. Then, on the 27th, it measures forces with Portuguesa, at Estádio Luso-Brasileiro, on Ilha do Governador.

DATASHEET

BOTAFOGO 2 X 1 RESENDE

Stadium: Nilton Santos

Date-Time: 02/17/2022 – 18h

Referee: Rafael Gomes de Sa (RJ)

Assistants: Thiago Henrique Neto Corrêa Farinha (RJ) and Fabiana Nóbrega Pitta (RJ)

Income and audience: BRL 49,254.00 / 1,545 paying / 1,774 gifts

Yellow cards: Barrett (BOT); Khevin, Alan Cardoso and Douglas (RES)

red cards: –

goals: Matheus Nascimento 13’/2ºT (1-0), Erison 15’/2ºT (2-0) and Jeffinho 23’/2ºT (2-1)

BOTAFOGO: Catito Fernandez; Daniel Borges, Carli, Kanu and Jonathan Silva; Fabinho, Barreto (Breno 27’/2ºT) and Raí (Kayque 40’/2ºT); Luiz Fernando (Maranhão 30’/2ºT), Matheus Nascimento (Gabriel Conceição 40’/2ºT) and Erison (Chay 27’/2ºT) – Coach: Lucio Flavio.

RESENDS: Jefferson Luis; Juninho, Joanderson, Heitor and Alan Cardoso (Douglas 28’/1ºT); Khevin (Jeffinho 20’/2ºT), João Felipe, Brendon and Emanuel Biancucchi (Kaique 32’/2ºT); Igor Bolt and Macena (Ingro 32’/2ºT) – Coach: Sandro Sargentim.

Carioca Championship standings: