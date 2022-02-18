On the 4th day of the search in Petrópolis, sirens sound again at Morro da Oficina; tragedy leaves 120 dead and 116 missing | Mountain Region

Sirens on Workshop Hill , one of the places most devastated by the storm that partially destroyed Petrópolis, played again in the early hours of this Friday (18), in order to warn residents to leave their homes. Until the last update of this report, there was no information of new landslides.

This is the fourth day of searches. The death toll reached 120, according to the Fire Department. Of the 101 bodies that were at the Instituto Medico-Legal (IML), 65 are women and 36 men. Of these, 13 are minors and, in all, 33 bodies have been identified. See who are some of the victims already recognized.

This Friday (18), the weather remains unstable in Petrópolis. It started to rain again on Thursday night, which made the Civil Defense activate the 14 sirens of the first district, to warn of a forecast of heavy rain in the region.

Because of bad weather and unstable terrain, searches for the missing were suspended at night to ensure the safety of the teams.

The Civil Defense of the municipality also fired sirens in these locations:

May 24th;

rail;

Vila Felipe — Chácara Flora 2;

Sergeant Bohning;

San Sebastian — Adam Brand;

São Sebastião — Vital Brasil;

Simeria.

After tragedy, rain falls again in Petrópolis this Thursday (17)

Teams leave the hill because of the rain

Also on Thursday afternoon, a new landslide caused authorities to evacuate people from the 24th of May neighborhood. A resident said that a barrier passed within a foot of her house.

According to the Civil Police, 116 records of disappearancesbut it is unknown how many of these have already been found.

The Whereabouts Discovery Police Station (DDPA) sent almost all of its staff to Petrópolis.

Four teams spent the day sweeping hospitals, shelters and schools to identify missing people.

“People who have lost loved ones are not able to go to a police chief to register a disappearance. So, we set up this task force, going to the places, to get names, data, clothes that these people were wearing at the time, everything to facilitate these identifications. “, explained delegate Ellen Souto.

About 500 firefighters work in the search for the missing.

According to the State Department of Civil Defense, 24 people were rescued alive. and 705 people were referred to the 33 support points assembled in the city in churches and schools of the municipal public network.

Among the survivors, the road workers who worked on the two buses that were dragged into the Quitandinha River managed to get out of the vehicles alive.

The information was released by the Union of Road Transport Companies of Petrópolis (Setranspetro) this Thursday (17).

Man is seen amidst rubble after tragedy in Petrópolis

Trail of the devastation caused by rain on Morro da Oficina, in Alto da Serra, in Petrópolis

According to the National Monitoring and Alert Center, the possibility of mass movement events in the mountainous region of Rio remains very high, especially in Petrópolis.

Also according to Cemaden, these factors indicate a high level of soil moisture that can favor the occurrence of landslides even in the absence of rain.

This Thursday morning, two measures were published in the Official Gazette of Rio de Janeiro to help the municipality. The payment of IPVA and ICMS were extended to the second half of the year and Alerj will transfer R$ 30 million to the city of Petrópolis.

Governor Cláudio Castro (PL) was in the city of the Serrana Region on Wednesday (16). He gave a press conference alongside Mayor Rubens Bomtempo and Secretary of State for Civil Defense, Leandro Monteiro.

“It was the worst rain since 1932. Really, it was 240 millimeters in two hours. It was a highly extraordinary rain”, updated the governor.

According to Castro, the storm in Petrópolis brought together ‘historical tragedy’ and ‘deficit that really exists’.

The City Hall declared a state of public calamity and reported that hospital teams were reinforced to assist victims. Anyone with missing relatives should go to the police station.

Civil Defense reported that Moderate rain still forecast anytime in the county this Wednesday (see video below). In case of emergency, phone 199 is available.

In a statement, the Civil Police reported that it had set up a Task Force in Petrópolis. About 200 police officers, including forensic and criminal experts, papilloscopists, autopsy technicians and assistants, notary clerks and several police stations in the Serrana Region provide ground and air support in the municipality.

Early this Wednesday, it was possible to see the size of the devastation – although, in many places, it was difficult to distinguish what was a house, what was land or what was street.

Hills came down, carrying rocks the size of cars; vehicles were piled up with the force of the current; Important roads were blocked, making access difficult for the homeless.

Body being removed, on the morning of this Wednesday (16), from the barrier that reached Morro da Oficina, in Petrópolis

THE Alto da Serra It was one of the most devastated locations. The municipality estimates that at least 80 houses were hit by the barrier that fell on Morro da Oficina. A video showed the moment of the fall.

Other regions were also affected, such as 24 de Maio, Caxambu, Sargento Boening, Moinho Preto, Vila Felipe, Vila Militar and Uruguay, Washington Luiz and Coronel Veiga streets.

Bodies were also found downtown after the river level dropped.

The search for survivors amid the burial at Morro da Oficina continued intensely throughout the night and had the help of residents and teams from the Fire Department, Army and Civil Defense.

Agents from the Public Works, Service, Security and Public Order, Health, Education, as well as Comdep and CPTrans secretariats were also active in serving the population and recovering the city.

“We advise the population that at the sign of any instability in the areas in which they live, look for the support point and call us”, highlighted the Secretary of Civil Defense, Lieutenant Colonel Gil Kempers.

The registration of missing persons is being carried out by the Civil Police and the Public Ministry of Rio.

By the Civil Police, the registration is done by the Police Station for Discovery of Whereabouts (DDPA), which makes contact and specialized assistance to those seeking information on missing persons and police reports. To date, 116 missing persons have been registered.

The Public Ministry of Rio also has a registry of missing persons. Until the afternoon of this Thursday (17), there were 59 records, and 13 people have already been found alive.

In the MP, information about missing persons is received through the PLID communication channels:

Firefighters and volunteers work looking for missing persons in Petrópolis landslides

Car carried by the torrent of the storm on Tuesday (15), in Petrópolis, remains propped up on a bridge

The City Hall opened all support points for the reception of the population in risk areas.

In general, these structures work in schools and, at the moment, there are services in the locations of Centro, São Sebastião, Vila Felipe, Alto Independência, Bingen, Dr. Thouzete and Chácara Flora.

These places receive donations and shelter displaced people:

Chiquinha Rolla Child Education Center

Augusto Meschick State School

High Independence Municipal School

Ana Mohammad Municipal School

Doctor Paula Buarque Municipal School

Doctor Rubens de Castro Bomtempo Municipal School

Duque de Caxias Municipal School

Governor Marcello Alencar Municipal School

Odette Fonseca Municipal School

Pope John Paul II Municipal School

Rosalina Nicolay Municipal School

Stefan Zweig Municipal School

Parish School of Bom Jesus Church

Boa Esperança Football Club court

São Paulo Apostolo Parish in Copacabana neighborhood

Deformed cars on the riverbed in Petrópolis

Image of Castelânea, in Petrópolis, in the Serrana Region of Rio

A man searches the rubble in Morro da Oficina, in Petrópolis

Residents collect what they can take from destroyed houses on Morro da Oficina, in Petrópolis

Cloudy weather in the early afternoon of this Thursday (17) in Petrópolis, in the Serrana Region of Rio