On the Day Against Alcoholism, doctors warn about the risks of addiction – Sade

According to a survey by Ibrafig, one in three people in Brazil consumes alcohol at least once a week. (photo: Marcelo Camargo/Agência Brasil)

Friday, for many, is the day to have a beer with friends or another drink to relax from everyday activities. More than half of the Brazilian population, 55%, have the habit, according to a survey carried out by the Brazilian Liver Institute (Ibrafig), with 17.2% reporting an increase in consumption during the COVID-19 pandemic, associated with severe anxiety. because of social isolation.

According to a survey by Ibrafig, one in three people in the country consumes alcohol at least once a week. Abusive consumption of alcoholic beverages was reported by 18.8% of Brazilians interviewed in the survey. The data were collected based on the response of 1,900 people in the five regions of the country. The study also shows that, on average, Brazilians ingest three doses of alcohol per occasion, which represents 450 ml of wine or three cans of beer.

Several factors can trigger alcohol dependence, says psychiatrist Rafael Maksud, from Clnica Ame.C. “Factors that can trigger alcohol dependence are genetic predisposition, early onset of use, pre-existing mental illnesses, cultural conditions such as associating alcohol with alcohol, history of sexual abuse, domestic violence, curiosity, insecurity, among others”.

Maksud from the Brazilian Psychiatry Association (ABP) and a specialist in Public Health, Chemical Dependency and Integrative Psychiatry from the Psychosocial Care Center (Caps) and the Family Health and Basic Care Center (Nasf-AB).

He recalls that the long-term consequences of alcoholism are negative on physical and mental health and, in most cases, cause serious damage in all spheres of life – work, family or social. “As an example, we can mention hepatitis, cirrhosis, hypertension, increased risk of ischemic stroke, various sexual disorders, dementia, severe withdrawals, depression, anxiety and alcohol-induced psychoses.”

Drinking on weekends, which usually starts on Friday and ends on Sunday, leads many people to believe that they are not dependent on alcohol, but the habit can also be harmful to health, warned the doctor.

“In this case, alcohol dependence is not initially characterized, but it can be understood as harmful use of alcoholic beverages. Harmful use is a pattern of consumption that causes health, physical (such as alcoholic hepatitis) or mental damage (such as worsening of conditions (anxious and depressive). Harmful patterns of use are often criticized by others and are associated with adverse social consequences of various kinds”.

health damage

The psychiatrist explained how alcohol works on the brain. “When a person drinks, he feels relaxed, as his perception decreases. However, regular consumption reduces the levels of serotonin in the brain, one of the neurotransmitters responsible for the feeling of pleasure and well-being. Thus, alcohol exacerbates anxiety. and, above all, depression”.

The psychologist Monica Machado, graduated from the University of São Paulo, founder of Clnica Ame.C, reinforces that the frequent consumption of alcoholic beverages controls the regular release of brain substances responsible for emotional control, which increases vulnerability to anxiety attacks”.

Therefore, he adds, “understanding the relationship between anxiety and alcohol helps in the search for more concrete answers to reduce the consequences of excessive consumption of alcoholic beverages and anxiety disorder”.

The reverse can also happen, that is, those who do not have disorders can develop them with excessive alcohol consumption. “Alcohol dependence can be one of the reasons for the development of disorders, such as anxiety, but this situation is complex, since anxiety can also lead to alcohol dependence”, says Mnica.

In addition to psychic and physical damage, alcoholism can impair thinking even when a person is sober. “Even sober, alcohol-dependent patients, especially after several years of substance use, tend to present several cognitive deficits that can even become permanent. For example, memory difficulties, consolidation of new learning, reduced capacity of abstraction and problem solving, important elements for the construction of reasoning”, warns Maksud.

Women are more vulnerable to alcohol

Alcoholism affects men and women, but for them, health problems occur more quickly, says the doctor. “Researchers have found that women are more physiologically vulnerable to alcohol. According to scientists, women produce lower amounts of the enzyme alcohol dehydrogenase (ADH), which is released by the liver and used to metabolize alcohol. In addition, fat retains alcohol. It is, while water helps to disperse it. So, thanks to their naturally higher levels of body fat and lower body water, women have an even more complicated physiological response.”

Thus, she adds, “women who consume alcohol in excess also tend to develop dependence and other health problems more quickly than men. They tend to start drinking later than men, but it takes much less time to become dependent and have liver or heart disease, for example.

how to treat alcoholism

According to the psychiatrist, the treatment for alcoholism is usually done with medical and therapeutic follow-up and some medications can help. “When properly evaluated and diagnosed, drugs are good adjuvants in the treatment of alcoholism, as they help in the withdrawal process and in the prevention of relapses. Alcohol indirectly stimulates endogenous opioid activity, by promoting the release of endogenous peptides in the synaptic cleft. It is a type of medication that acts as a competitive antagonist at opioid receptors. Thus, the administration of opioid antagonists would reduce alcohol consumption through postsynaptic blockade of some receptors”.

free treatment

Alcoholics Anonymous (AA): the help group is a mutual reference in supporting alcoholics who want to stop drinking. Free participation and one of the great principles is secrecy. Present in Brazil for 80 years, Alcolicos Animos has meetings in almost every city in Brazil.

Caps – AD: the Psychosocial Care Centers – Alcohol and Drugs are health units designed to provide free care to those who need to treat alcoholism. The follow-up is carried out by doctors, psychologists and therapists. There is also an opening for family participation.

When the addict lives in a city that does not have Caps – AD, he can look for a traditional unit (which takes care of mental health) or a basic health unit in his municipality to undergo treatment. If there is a need for hospitalization, Caps itself makes the request and refers the patient to one of the associated institutions.

How to avoid alcohol addiction

For those who do not want to be dependent, some attitudes can contribute to inhibiting excessive alcohol consumption, observes Monica Machado.

“First, it is necessary to know how to identify people who are more prone to addictions and, for that, seek the help of a qualified professional. There are some tips for people who consume alcohol in excess and would like to stop drinking: do not have alcoholic beverages at home; avoid situations where you think you will lose control of use; learn to say no or ask for help until you have that control; choose a day to stop drinking and confine alcohol consumption to specific situations. And again, the main thing: seek appropriate professional help “.