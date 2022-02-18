Opportunity! Direct flights from São Paulo to New York from R$2,092 with checked baggage

Opportunity for those who want to travel to New York on direct flights and with checked baggage! American is selling tickets from São Paulo for just R$2,092 round trip with taxes included. The lowest fares are for traveling now in February and throughout March this year.

There are also flights starting at R$2,176 from Curitiba to fly with Copa Airlines, from R$2,562 from Belo Horizonte, Brasília and more cities to travel with Latam and other airlines. Check out all the links at the end of the post!

Please note that the cheapest fares offered by Copa, Latam and most airlines do not include checked baggage. In this case, the service can be contracted at the time of purchase or later. If you prefer, use the luggage filter when purchasing to purchase a ticket with luggage.

The United States has its borders open to Brazilians and other foreigners fully vaccinated. All vaccines applied in Brazil are accepted, including those who took doses of different vaccines. In addition, the traveler must take an antigen test or PCR test 24 hours before the flight. Just don’t forget that you need a US visa to make the trip!