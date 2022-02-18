Passenger escapes through bus window

A passenger on one of the buses swept away by the flood last Tuesday (15) in Petrópolis, in the Serrana Region of Rio, the manicurist Karine Matos Gomes, 37, managed to save himself by escaping through the window. Beside his uncle, he had the help of a ladder, leaning against the wall of a condominium, to get out of the vehicle. To the UOLshe said that still not being able to sleep at night remember the people who were unable to get out of the vehicle, including a passenger who used a mechanical leg.

More than 100 people died in the city because of the storm and at least 116 are missing, according to the Civil Police. In just three hours, it rained more than expected for the entire month of February. There are more than 370 homeless, according to the state government.

Images circulating on the internet show two buses being swept away in the flood. One of them appears with the front completely submerged and the other overturned, with people coming out of the window and standing on the bodywork. Karine, who was aboard the 465, says that, like his uncle, he managed to leave the collective before it turned around.

A resident of the Quitandinha neighborhood, Karina reported hours of despair. Check out the testimonial:

“It was my day off. I was in the center doing some errands and it started to rain a lot. I found my uncle and we took a bus home right away. [rua] Washington Luis [bairro Duas Pontes] everything was already flooded. The bus did not pass. There was no way to cross. We stopped inside the bus.”

The water pounded hard on the bus door and got in. One boy even struggled to hold the door and prevent the water from entering. He even hurt his arm. The bus started to fill up. We wanted everyone to stay on the bus doing weights to keep him from moving. Everyone believed the water would go down, but it didn’t.

Karine Matos Gomes, 37, passenger on bus 465, swept away by the flood Image: Personal archive

As the bus filled up, people became more and more terrified. Another bus appeared and came dragging ours. Lucky for me, at one point my bus was next to a condominium wall. They helped us with a ladder. She was leaning against the window and the wall.

My uncle and I jumped over the wall into the condo. A lot of people didn’t want to risk it. The water was hitting the stairs very hard. I was very afraid. I think about ten people just left. Then, inside the condominium, we could hear the screams of people asking for help. I haven’t been able to sleep. The images of that bus do not leave my head. I wish I could have helped more people, but I couldn’t.

There was a boy on the bus who had a mechanical leg. He couldn’t get out. I made friends with him on the bus and he told me: ‘I can’t go out, my leg is mechanical’. I tried to calm him down by telling him to stay calm and that everything would be all right. I ended up leaving and he didn’t.

I don’t know how many people were on the bus in total. I don’t know what happened to them. I know that boy didn’t survive. I don’t think about anything else.”

Witnesses recorded the scenes

A video recorded by witnesses recorded moments after the manicurist left the vehicle. The footage shows passengers trying to get off two buses stranded amidst the flooding caused by the storm, which dragged the vehicles into a river.

The images recorded at the time of the disaster show people exiting the windows of the vehicles and leaning on the top of the buses, which were unstable due to the movement of the flood. Some of the passengers even decided to jump into the water and swim in search of another location. On social media, the union did not comment on the case and reported yesterday morning that bus companies in Petrópolis are “restoring the operation of dozens of lines”.

“The collectives return to circulate on an emergency basis, with reduced hours and reduced fleet, due to all the road difficulties and the lack of employees, who were unable to get to work, mainly in the first district, which is the region most affected by the rains,” said the statement issued by the agency.

Despite the limited service, there is no forecast for the city’s transport system to function normally again, highlighted Setranspetro, as it was “severely hit by the storm and will need time and resources to restore itself”.

Family recognizes victim via video

A 17-year-old boy, identified only as Gabriel, was recognized by his family as one of the passengers on the buses. Donizete, an uncle of the boy, told a TV Globo reporter that relatives saw the teenager leaving the window of one of the vehicles and soon after being carried away by the current in images recorded by witnesses, which also gained repercussion on social networks.

Despite the clue, the family has not received any official news about Gabriel since Tuesday (15). At the time of the interview with Bom Dia Rio, Donizete was visiting the IML (Legal Medical Institute) in search of his nephew’s whereabouts.

emptied regions

This Thursday, the Civil Defense and Fire Department evacuated Rua 24 de Maio, where a landslide occurred yesterday afternoon. Teresa Street, famous in the region for its textile pole, was also emptied. Residents left their homes with suitcases and animals such as dogs, cats and birds. They were taken to a support point in the region.

In all, more than a hundred people died in Petrópolis. The Civil Police of Rio reported that at least 134 people have reported missing family members. On Wednesday (16), the Public Ministry of Rio had already released a list of missing persons with 35 names. There is still no precise information on the number of people wanted in the region.

Follow the latest news about the tragedy in Petrópolis, analysis and more at UOL News: