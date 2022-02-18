Paulinha Abelha’s husband reveals a photo of the singer in the hospital and asks for prayers – É Hit

Clevinho Santoshusband of the singer Paulinho Abelhaused Instagram to ask for prayers for the hospitalized companion and in coma due to kidney problems. This Thursday (17), he published a photo holding his loved one’s hand in the hospital bed.

He appears wearing special suits at the hospital and holding Paulinha Abelha’s hand.

Subtitle:

Clevinho holding Paulinha Abelha’s hand in hospital Photograph:

Reproduction / Instagram

“God is the God of the impossible, that his plans are bigger than ours! We will give a beautiful testimony for the glory of the Lord”, wrote Clevinho, accompanied by the photo of the loved one published in an Instagram story.

Paulinha remains in hospital

Paulinha Abelha’s most recent medical bulletin, released on Thursday nightrevealed that the singer had clinical worsening.

“The Unimed Sergipe hospital informs that the patient Paula de Menezes Nascimento Leca Viana, has evolved with clinical worsening in the last 12 hours and is in a coma. safe clinics to carry out the transfer at the moment,” the statement reads.

fake news

Late on Thursday night, the administrators of the Instagram account of Calcinha Preta and Paulinha Abelha published a statement against the fake news messages made about the singer’s health status.

“Due to speculations and unfounded notes, the team of the band Calcinha Preta asks journalists, friends and fans to consider the information posted on the artist and group’s networks as official, which will keep everyone aware of the state of health of our dear Paulinha Bee. All newsletters will be published with the signature of the doctors who are dedicating themselves to the artist’s treatment. We thank you and ask that everyone continue to pray and send positive vibes”, says the note.