Paulinha, from Calcinha Preta, remains in a coma and breathes with machines

The health status of Paulinha Abelha, lead singer of Calcinha Preta, is clinically stable, according to the medical bulletin released today by Hospital Primavera, in Aracaju.

She remains in a coma in the ICU (Intensive Care Unit): “At the moment, she is clinically stable, infectious condition is controlled and breathing with support of devices”.

The singer has been hospitalized since the weekend, when she fell ill during a tour of Calcinha Preta in São Paulo. As soon as she landed in the Sergipe capital, she was hospitalized.

THE splash, the group’s team stated that she has a bacterium in her brain. In the new medical report, the hospital says the coma is “under investigation”.

The singer’s family wants her to return to São Paulo to be treated at Hospital Sírio-Libanês, but due to neurological instability, Paulinha is not in a safe clinical condition to perform the air transfer.

In an interview last week with the podcast “Podpah”, she stated that she felt bad before recording the conversation: “I felt a ‘passing’, a fainting (before the interview). But nothing that Podpah can’t solve, everything is great . Anything, if I get dizzy, I go there. But I ate like an otter, yesterday we had a wonderful sushi dinner”.