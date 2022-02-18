Percentage of LGBTQIA+ people in the US doubles in ten years to 7.1%; among young adults are 21% | World

The percentage of adults in the United States who identify as LGBTQIA+ reached 7.1% in a Gallup poll released Thursday.

In the first version of this survey, in 2012, the percentage of people who did not identify as heterosexual was about half the current percentage.

The rise happened because among younger people the number of people who identify as LGBTQI+ is higher: about 21% of members of Generation Z (born between the late 1990s and early 2010s) call themselves part of the group. That’s twice the percentage of millennials (born between the early 1980s and mid-1990s). Among people of this generation, there has been an increase in LGBTQIA+ over the years: from 5.8% in 2012 to 10.5% today.

The younger the respondent, the greater the chance that he or she will identify as LGBTQIA+.

Of the total respondents, 12% were Gen Z adults. As Gen Z people become adults, the percentage of LGBTQIA+ in the US population is expected to grow, according to Gallup.

Among older people groups, the percentage of LGBTQIA+ people is stable.

One in six Gen Z adults is bisexual.

About 6% of women say they are bisexual, and 2% of men. It is easier for a man to be gay (2.5%) than bisexual.

Among Gen Z adults, 15% say they are bisexual.

The survey was done over the phone and 12,000 adults in the US were interviewed.

Respondents respond if they identify as heterosexual, gay, lesbian, bisexual, or transgender and may also classify themselves in any way that is not listed among the options in the question.

A part of the interviewees did not give an answer.