Persimmon is a great fruit for the heart, hangover and prevents bad cholesterol

Persimmon is a Chinese fruit, easily found in Brazil, that has immense health benefits and can even help with hangover symptoms, which is an unusual property. This sweet fruit is also rich in vitamins, minerals and fiber, helps with digestion, heart and cholesterol, as well as helping to prevent cancer.

In addition to the benefits mentioned above, as it is an antioxidant fruit, it prevents cell oxidation by fighting free radicals. So see more persimmon benefits.

benefits of persimmon

Persimmon is rich in tannins, a substance present in the skins of red fruits and in some plants. They are responsible for reducing the risk of cardiovascular disease and hypertension. This substance also works by strengthening the walls of the arteries and preventing the clogging of the veins.

As it is rich in fiber, persimmon also helps keep the digestive system healthy as it regulates bowel movement, and the tannins present help in relieving diarrhea.

It is still considered a fruit rich in vitamins A and C, transforming persimmon into a powerful antioxidant, which helps maintain our cellular health. In this way, it is able to neutralize free radicals, stimulating the immune system and contributing to the prevention of cancer. Rich in copper, it also helps in the absorption of iron, stimulating the production of red blood cells in the blood.

unusual property

Persimmon has the unusual property of curing the effects of hangovers. That’s because it can alter and decrease the metabolism of alcohol in the human body, relieving symptoms after drinking too many alcoholic beverages and helping to keep the liver healthy.

In this way, we can conclude that, in addition to being a delicious fruit, persimmon brings several benefits to our health. Remembering that there must be a balance in the consumption of this food, according to the nutritional need of each one.