Petrorio shares (PRIO3) turn and close down almost 2%

PetroRio shares (PRIO3) stand out at the opening of the business this Wednesday (16), after publishing a balance sheet with a 32% higher profit and Ebitda up 166% in the fourth quarter. In the morning, the shares rose by 1%, but turned to fall in the afternoon, and closed the trading session with a devaluation of 1.98%, quoted at R$ 25.24.

The movement of the shares coincided with two factors: the turn in the price of oil, of the Brent type, which closed with a drop of 1.62%, quoted at US$ 91.77. This situation, however, did not affect Petrobras shares (PETR3;PETR4), which rose, respectively, 2.20% and 1.39%; and 3R Petroleum (RRRP3), which rose 0.38%.

According to UBS, the crisis on Ukraine’s border has boosted the already existing bullish trend for oil. After a truce in prices, the price of the commodity rose again today. According to UBS analysts, Brent could possibly reach $100 by the end of 2022, regardless of whether peace is maintained in Eastern Europe.

Conference call with PetroRio analysts

During a conference call with analysts, the executives highlighted that this year they will seek operational stability for the cluster from Polvo and TBMT; start drilling in the Frade Field; focus on approval of the Wahoo Field development plan; and trying to close the negotiation around the Albacora fields, all the projects mentioned are located in the Campos Basin.

According to the CEO of PetroRio (PRIO3), Roberto Monteiro, the negotiation with Petrobras (PETR3;PETR4) about the deepwater fields of Albacora and Albacora Leste, is hampering the definition of the size of the reserve.

“About Albacora, I have been open. There is a question: the reservoir is better than we and Petrobras thought at the time of the bid (offer). At one point, Petrobras asked if it could reassess the reservoir. We have moved on to the second phase and there is now the reassessment”, he said on the conference call with analysts.

Oil high brought strong results for Petrorio (PRIO3)

For Itaú BBA, PetroRio’s results were assessed as strong in the fourth quarter. The bank points out that PetroRio has been consistently complying with its strategy and the results are in line with market expectations.

Going forward, Itaú adds, investors are expected to focus on the company’s inorganic growth strategy in the Frade field drilling campaign this year and the news stream on the Wahoo field development.

Itaú BBA maintains an evaluation outperform for PetroRio and a target price of R$ 22.00.

In the assessment of Bradesco BBI, the quarter was leveraged by the concentration of sales in a period of high prices and commented that the oil company closed 2021 with strength.

Although the recent level of offtakes should not be repeated in the coming quarters, BBI believes that there were several structural changes in 4Q21, such as: the reduction of extraction costs to less than US$ 12/bbl; start-up of the Polvo 10H well (+3kbpd) and completion of the workover at TBMT-8H (+1.4kbpd).

Thus, BBI maintains an evaluation outperform for oil and target price of R$ 24.00.

For Credit Suisse, PetroRio had strong results in prices and sales, with adjusted Ebitda around 14% above the consensus.

“Part of the sequential improvement was already expected due to higher sales and better prices in the quarter. However, the results exceeded the estimates, mainly with realization prices above expectations”, he highlighted.

Net income of R$881 million (far above the consensus of R$503 million) was helped by a lower effective tax rate due to the recognition of tax losses for the period.

Credit maintains rating outperform for PetroRio and a target price of R$ 26.00.

