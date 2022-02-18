Pfizer and BioNTech Delay Delivery of New Omnic Vaccine

Production of the Pfizer and BioNTech vaccine to combat the omicron variant has been delayed by several weeks due to a slower-than-expected data collection process, Ugur Sahin, chief executive of the German drugmaker, said on Thursday. (17).

According to the Executive, when the vaccine is ready, the company will assess whether it is still necessary. BioNTech had hoped to launch the vaccine by the end of March, but had already said in late January that this would depend on how much clinical data regulators would require.

“If the wave ends, that doesn’t mean it can’t start again. I really don’t see such a dramatic situation anymore,” Sahin said in an interview with the German newspaper Bild. THE InfoMoney asked Pfizer in Brazil about the reasons that led the company to postpone the production of the vaccine, but did not receive a response until this publication.

Sahin added that the companies are ready to develop more vaccines as new variants emerge in the future.

The concern about an effective vaccine, especially against the omicron variant, arose because a wave of infection has plagued several regions of the world since the end of 2021.

The companies Pfizer and BioNTech began their human trials with the specific omicron vaccine with 1,420 people late last month. The trial is looking at people who have received one, two, three or even no doses of the vaccines.

“Vaccines continue to offer strong protection against the serious condition caused by the omicron variant. However, data already indicate that vaccine-induced protection against mild to moderate infections and diseases declines more rapidly than has been observed with previous strains,” Sahin said in a statement in late January.

Also, in December, Pfizer had stated that more booster shots would be needed a year after the third dose.

