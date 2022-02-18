PGR asks to close investigation against Bolsonaro for breaking secrecy

The Attorney General’s Office (PGR), by decision of prosecutor Augusto Aras, asked the Federal Supreme Court (STF) to close an investigation against President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) for alleged leakage of confidential data about a hacker attack to the Superior Electoral Court. (TSE).

According to an inquiry by the Federal Police (PF), Bolsonaro had “direct, voluntary and conscious action” in the practice of the crime of violation of functional secrecy. It is in this case that Bolsonaro disobeyed the decision of the Supreme Court and did not testify to the PF in person.

The president is being investigated for having attacked the credibility of the electronic voting machines, in a live broadcast, although there was no relationship between the attack and the functioning of the polls.

In his statement to the STF, Aras states that the information disclosed by the head of the FEDERAL Executive was not protected by secrecy and that, therefore, the publicity of this data “does not constitute a crime”.

Also according to the PGR, the initial delegate of the case, Victor Neves Feitosa Júnior, said in a statement that he did not adopt a regime of secrecy of justice in the investigation. For Aras, the server’s report thus rules out the possibility of attributing to the president the violation of functional secrecy.

See Aras’ full statement:

forum prerogative

In the inquiry, the delegate considers that Bolsonaro, together with Bolsonaro’s deputy Filipe Barros (PSL-PR), as civil servants, revealed content of a police investigation that should remain secret until the end of the investigations. However, she stated that she cannot indict both of them due to their prerogative of jurisdiction.

“I fail, however, to promote the indictment of both in respect of the position of the Honorable Ministers of the Federal Supreme Court, which advocates that people with jurisdiction by prerogative of function in the Egregious Court can only be indicted with prior authorization”, said the delegate in the dispatch, contained in the inquiry.