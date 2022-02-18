PGR asks to close investigation that accuses Bolsonaro of leaking

The Attorney General of the Republic, Augusto Aras, requested this Thursday (17) to the STF to close the investigation initiated by order of STF Minister Alexandre de Moraes in order to investigate an alleged leak of information that, according to a conclusion of the Police Federal, would have been practiced by President Jair Bolsonaro and by federal deputy Filipe Barros (PSL-PR).

As the column pointed out last week, there were many doubts about the thesis developed by the Federal Police at the conclusion of the investigation, especially on the question of the alleged secrecy of the PF investigation of 2018 to which Barros and Bolsonaro had access. The column highlighted that the PF Internal Affairs had concluded that there was no formal secrecy in the investigation, which called into question the accusation of alleged information leakage.

The Attorney General of the Republic also understood that there was no secrecy in the police investigation accessed by Bolsonaro and Barros and, therefore, the conduct of both was “atypical”, that is, it did not characterize a crime provided for by law. Aras’ manifestation will still be analyzed by Moraes.

The investigation that would have been improperly leaked, according to the PF, dealt with a complaint against electronic voting machines – the investigation did not point out any irregularities. The delegate responsible for the investigation reported by Moraes, Denisse Ribeiro, attributed the crime of leaking to Bolsonaro and Barros, but did not formally indict them because she understood that prior authorization from the STF was necessary.

Augusto Aras, Attorney General of the Republic Image: Reproduction / TSE .

In his statement this Thursday, Aras stated that, “without the limitation of the publicity of IPL 1361/2018-SR/PF/DF having been determined by means of a reasoned decision of the competent authority, with the necessary observance of the hypotheses established in the constitutional text, in the law and in an administrative act that governs the execution of the restrictive activity to be performed by the public power, there is no way to attribute to the investigated [Barros e Bolsonaro] neither the practice of the crime of disclosure of secret nor the violation of functional secrecy”.

In his petition, Aras mentioned a decision by former STF minister Celso de Mello, according to which “the rule of processing in a regime of external publicity of criminal proceedings is both a guarantee against arbitrariness and an instrument for the realization of the democratic principle”. .

The attorney general also mentioned that, after the enactment of the Access to Information Law, in 2012, the Federal Police issued a normative instruction, in November 2016, through which it “established a specific procedure so that the reserved procedure or the secrecy of an investigation can be determined by the police authority”.

“The wording of the caput of article 94 makes it clear that not even the reserved procedure of the investigation is mandatory or inherent to its legal nature. privacy, honor and image of persons or for the convenience of criminal investigation’, alluding to article 5, item LX of the Constitution of the Republic”, pointed out Aras.

The Attorney General of the Republic wrote that, according to the PF’s normative instruction, “the determination of a reserved procedure or the decree of secrecy of justice must be registered in the records and in an official judicial police system”, which did not happen in the case of the 2018 survey.

Augusto Aras also asked for the “non-knowledge” of a petition filed by Senator Randolfe Rodrigues (Rede-AP) for an investigation to be opened into Bolsonaro’s failure to appear at a PF testimony during the same investigation. The attorney general pointed out that “the conduct of the representative [Bolsonaro] constitutes a manifestation of his constitutional right to silence and non-self-incrimination, to prevent the outbreak of an investigative procedure in his disfavor”.