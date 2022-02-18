PGR defends the archiving of the investigation that investigates Bolsonaro for leaking confidential data | Politics

In August 2021, the president posted on social media the entirety of a Federal Police investigation that investigates an alleged attack on the TSE’s internal system in 2018 – and which, according to the court itself, did not pose any risk to the elections. By law, any public servant has an obligation to protect confidential information.

In the same month, the ministers of the Superior Electoral Court (TSE) sent a crime report addressed to the Supreme Minister Alexandre de Moraes reporting the alleged criminal conduct attributed to Bolsonaro. After receiving the crime news, Moraes decided to open an inquiry to investigate the president.

Alexandre de Moraes orders Bolsonaro to be investigated for leaking secret PF investigation

The Attorney General of the Republic, Augusto Aras, spoke about the case this Thursday (17) by order of Moraes.

The minister’s request was made after the Federal Police stated, in a report sent to the Supreme Court, that it saw evidence that President Bolsonaro committed a crime by disclosing confidential data. (see further below).

In his opinion, Aras stated that even though the information was disclosed by the president in a “distorted” way, there was no crime in the conduct.

“The information from IPL 1361/2018-SR/PF/DF that may have been disseminated in a distorted way by the investigated during the live on August 4, 2021, as well as the perception of some of the people heard in the course of the investigation in the sense that the investigation would be confidential, like that of professor of engineering and computer forensics Mário Alexandre Gazziro, in no way affect the conclusion of atypicality of the investigated conducts, given the absence of elementary criminal type”, said Aras.

According to the Attorney General of the Republic, the procedure “did not proceed privately among the police team, nor was it covered by a regime of external secrecy at the time of the investigation, by the investigated, of part of the documentation that composes it”.

In a report sent by the PF to the Supreme Court in January, delegate Denisse Ribeiro said that she saw signs of crime and that she gathered elements about Bolsonaro’s “direct, voluntary and conscious action” when disclosing confidential information from an ongoing investigation.

PF says Bolsonaro committed a crime by leaking confidential data

The delegate also pointed to the involvement of federal deputy Filipe Barros, from the PSL, who participated in the live with the president, and the assistant to the Presidency, Mauro Cid – who was indicted by the PF for the the crime of disclosing a confidential documentsince, according to the investigation, he was the one who published the investigation on the internet.

In the document, Denisse Ribeiro also stated that “materiality is configured through the realization of the live itself and the links to make the material available. As for the circumstances, damage to the credibility of the Brazilian electoral system is envisaged, with damage to the image of the TSE and the public administration”.

The delegate also said that the elements collected point to “the direct, voluntary and conscious action (of deputy) Filipe Barros and Jair Messias Bolsonaro in the practice of crime, considering that, as civil servants, they revealed content of a police investigation that should remain secret until the end of the investigation.”

In this inquiry, Moraes also determined that Bolsonaro should testify in person, but the president failed to comply with the order, which led to another friction between the Planalto and the Supreme Court.

Moraes denies Bolsonaro’s request and reiterates that the president must give a face-to-face testimony to the PF

The PF, however, stated that the lack of Bolsonaro’s testimony did not prejudice the conclusion that there was a crime.

In the demonstration sent this Thursday (17), Aras defended that Bolsonaro should not be held responsible for having failed to comply with the order of Minister Alexandre de Moraes to testify.

The Attorney General of the Republic stated that the president’s conduct is a manifestation of his right to silence.

“Specifically in relation to the President of the Republic’s request for the adoption of ‘appropriate measures for the competent criminal prosecution’ for failing to appear at the act in which his personal testimony would be taken in this investigation, the Federal Supreme Court has already pointed out that ‘appearance interrogation constitutes a faculty’, so that the agent’s conduct constitutes a manifestation of his constitutional right to silence and non-self-incrimination, to prevent the outbreak of an investigative procedure in his disfavor”, says the statement of the PGR.

Aras also criticized the performance of delegate Denisse Ribeiro, who defended that there was secrecy in the investigation and pointed out signs of crime by the president.

“The Federal Police delegate Denisse Dias Ribeiro was fully aware that there is a specific procedure for that purpose, taking into account the specificity of the questions he addressed to the reporting authority”, said the PGR.

Aras also saw no irregularities in the conduct of deputy Filipe Barros and said that the congressman “only contributed to the mass dissemination of public information, freely accessible to any citizen”, said the attorney general.