Poor hygiene in the kitchen is the main point of contamination of our health

According to the WHO (World Health Organization), many people get sick and die from diseases that are transmitted through food, the so-called DTA. In Brazil alone, there have been more than 200,000 cases of ATD and more than 190 deaths, according to the Ministry of Health.

However, these data, together with other studies, show that this contamination is mainly due to the kitchen at home. In this way, researchers from the Food Research Center, also called Food Research Center (FoRC), from the Faculty of Pharmaceutical Sciences (FCF) at USP, completed a survey to be able to identify the way in which food and storage hygiene is done in the country. .

Experts have noted that a large part of the Brazilian population has not recommended cleaning attitudes in their homes. Therefore, they are more exposed to any type of contamination transmitted by food. In addition, the research also found that some homes in Brazilian states do not even have the ideal temperature for food storage.

food in the fridge

Most of the people who participated in the research do not use specific bags to keep food warm until they go home. This is a fact that requires great care and should be alerted.

In addition, it still has the leftover food that people usually store after hours exposed outside the fridge. However, it is not recommended to keep a meal out of the fridge for more than two hours, as after this period the chances of microbes appear increase.

Another bad habit for food hygiene is incorrect thawing of food. Many Brazilians take the food they want to thaw and immediately put it in contact with room temperature.

Meat preserved in the fridge

Another aspect that we should pay attention to is the place where the meat is kept. As a result, there was a report that the storage of meat is usually done in its own packaging. However, you need to be careful, since the ideal is to use a reliable packaging to avoid spills from other products that are stored in stock.

However, there is an important recommendation that is indeed complied with: the temperature of the refrigerators. Thus, it is possible to identify, through studies, a pattern of increase in the amount of microorganisms in foods stored in the refrigerator.