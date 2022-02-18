Porsche Macan T opens pre-sale from R$ 479,000

The Porsche Macan T is now available for pre-sale in Brazil and deliveries will begin in the first half of 2022.

Starting at R$479,000, the crossover is inspired by the classic Porsche 911 T from 1968.

The idea is to provide an improved driving experience with the new version, which features an EA888 2.0 Turbo engine with 265 horsepower and 40.6 kgfm.

Weighing 58.8 kg less up front compared to the 2.9-litre Macan V6, the Macan T also comes with a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic (PDK) gearbox, as well as active all-wheel drive. Porsche Traction Management (PTM).

With this set, the Porsche Macan T goes from 0 to 100 km/h in 6.2 seconds and reaches a top speed of 232 km/h.

Among the novelties of the “T” version of “Touring”, alluding to the classic 911, the Macan has a 15 mm lower suspension with Porsche Active Suspension Management (PASM) as standard.

In addition, it also adds Porsche Torque Vectoring Plus (PTV Plus), which improves response and handling when cornering.

The stabilizer bars on the front axle are stiffer and the car’s chassis tuning has been optimized to increase driving dynamics, with more pleasant reactions.

Visually, the Macan T comes with exterior accents in Agate Gray Metallic, which can be seen in the front details, rear-view mirrors, side blades, roof spoiler and logos on the rear.

The windows have a black finish, while the exhausts have sport outlets in the bumper.

The 20-inch alloy wheels are exclusively painted in dark titanium.

Inside, the Macan T features Sport-Tex fabric seats, as well as a black leather package.

The front seats are sporty and have electric adjustments, as well as heating.

Optionally, an ioniser can be added to the dual zone air conditioning, as well as a multifunctional GT sports steering wheel in Race-Tex.

The multimedia PCM has a 10.9-inch screen and the new glass console is another highlight of the Macan T.

Porsche Macan T 2022 – Photo gallery